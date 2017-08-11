 
Industry News





Easley, South Carolina Inventory Professional Earns CIS Designation

The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Randy Bagwell for achieving the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist.
 
 
EASLEY, S.C. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is pleased to announce that Randy Bagwell, owner of Accurate Inventory, has recently earned the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS). Achieving this designation confirms his knowledge to provide quality residential and small business contents professional inventory services.

There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one's personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.

To earn the CIS designation, Bagwell passed specified courses developed by NICA, agreed to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics, and accumulated the required number of Continuing Education Units. He then passed the Certification Exam, which is the final step in achieving this designation.

Achieving certification is not required for the contents inventory professional. Choosing to invest in  continuing education shows  Bagwell's desire to learn the industry. This informs his clients that he has gone the extra mile to ensure  Accurate Inventory provides quality inventory services.

Bagwell stated, "As a retired insurance adjuster, I have seen the financial loss people face due to being unable to remember every item in their house after a fire, tornado, or other disaster. I am enjoying the opportunity to help people prepare. It's a great feeling knowing I've helped them preserve their financial future."

Based in Easley, South Carolina, Accurate Inventory offers residential and business asset inventory services in South Carolina, Northern Georgia, and Southern North Carolina. For more information, visit http://accurateinventory.net.

About National Inventory Certification Association

The National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. For more information visit http://www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422.

