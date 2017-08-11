News By Tag
"Lose Weight & Feel Great Book a Success – Book Signings a Success"
This no nonsense book shows people how to get fit, tone up, and feel better about themselves.
"The reason I wrote this book is to have a resource for people who want to transform themselves once and for all. Over my last two decades as a fitness professional, I've seen way too many people give up on themselves before the real, life-changing results start to take hold. Now, my team and I are on a mission to inspire people to transform their bodies and lives.
Unfortunately, even with all the information out there, people are still confused. This book shows people the right strategies to lose weight and feel great. Transformation is much more than just a number on a scale. Get on the right track with this tried and true resource."
Inside this book, readers will discover how to:
• Develop the Proper Mindset for Success
• Set and Achieve Strong Goals
• Stay motivated and Consistent
• Avoid Self-Sabotage
• Overcome Procrastination
• Balance Family AND Fitness
• Develop an Effective Meal Plan
• And Much More
Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center launched Billy Hofacker's Lose Weight & Feel Great with its second book signing last week. Over 100 people attended the signings. The event page on Billy's website has been updated with a video (http://www.lifitnessbootcamp.com/
Here is a Facebook post from one of the attendees who is actually featured in the book:
"I am so proud & honored to be featured in Billy's Book #LoseWeightAndFeelGreat (https://www.facebook.com/
I want to Congratulate such an Amazing Man Thank you for changing 1 life at a time!"
-Dina Legland
Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center exists to inspire people to transform their bodies and lives through fun and progressive fitness and wellness programs, simple nutritional strategies, and a positive mindset.
Contact
Billy Hofacker
Total Body Boot Camp
***@lifitnessbootcamp.com
