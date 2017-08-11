Magic Sandbox Platformer Crazy Dreamz Coming Soon To Steam With Beta Available Today

Developer DREAMZ Studio releases an all-new beta and announcement trailer.

-- French indie developer DREAMZ Studio has announced their sandbox platformer Crazy Dreamz will be coming soon to Steam. The studio also revealed the official announcement trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5PKHQ5XFQo)along with an all-new beta that's available today.Crazy Dreamz is a sandbox game where players can create levels & bosses, control enemy behaviors and much more, all while learning how to code. Players can also share their creations resulting in unrivaled replayability."We deeply believe that gaming is one of the best ways to learn anything.", said Thibault LOUIS-LUCAS, founder of DREAMZ Studio. "We share the same mission at DREAMZ Studio and that mission is to help people everywhere learn how to code as it will be a vital skill in the near future."For more information and beta access, visit the website of Crazy Dreamz (https://www.crazy-dreamz.com/). Further assets can be downloaded here (https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B0LTxfztyl9XYWpuc0RMY0o5TDg/view).DREAMZ Studio is an independent video game developer based in France. DREAMZ Studio is full of entrepreneurs and veteran game developers from various studios including Ubisoft. All of the 12 team members share the same vision that gaming is the best way to learn how to code.