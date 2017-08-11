Global Connected Healthcare Market Outlook, Forecast, Trends and Demand Analysis 2024

Connected healthcare market is expected to reach USD 150 Billion by the end of 2024 with a promising compound annual growth rate of 30% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024.

Connected healthcare market is expected to reach USD 150 Billion by the end of 2024 with a promising compound annual growth rate of 30% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024. Owing to rising healthcare expenditure along with advancement in connectivity infrastructure, Asia-pacific region has unique opportunity for digitalized healthcare. The market growth was stimulated by rapid expansion of the healthcare sector and IT industry in developing countries such as China, India, Singapore and others. Data security, encryption, unauthorized access, hacking and cyber attacks are some of the major concerns that are hindering the growth of global connected healthcare market. Rising aging population, advanced connectivity solutions, maturing technology and evolving care models are the major drivers for global connected healthcare market.(https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/report/global-connected-healthcare-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market-forecast-2016-2024)o M-Health Serviceso M-Health Deviceso E-Prescriptiono Home Monitoringo Clinical Monitoringo Assisted Livingo Telemedicineo Monitoring Applicationo Diagnosis & Treatmento Education and Awarenesso Healthcare Managemento Wellness and Preventiono Otherso Medical device manufacturerso Medical device suppliero Government Research Laboratoryo Research and Development (R&D) Companieso Marketing Research and Consulting Service Providero Medical Research Laboratorieso North America (U.S., Canada)o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and ROAP)o Europe (The UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Russia, Poland, Sweden and ROE)o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and ROLA)o Middle East and Africa (GCC, North-Africa, South Africa and ROMEA)o Rest of the World {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Million), Adoption Rate (%)}contains detailed overview of the global connected healthcare market in terms of market segmentation based on device type, function, application and by target audience.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis.This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global connected healthcare market which includes profiling of companies of IBM Corporation, CGI, Accenture plc, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, GE Healthcare, and Microsoft Corporation etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the global connected healthcaremarket that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.