News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Add an Elegant Touch to Your Home through Designer Yet Durable Floors
We have been in this industry for many years and serving both residential and commercial premises. With us, you can get kitchens, bathrooms, wet rooms, floor grinding, tiling and flooring, plumbing and heating services. Our company has a team of best and handpicked tradesman; flexible to perform any work. For us, any job is not too small and big. And for every project, we give our 100% efforts in order to deliver you with the desired services as well as expected results. In order to give you best possible outcomes, we use only the highest quality as well as durable yet trendy products for every project. If you require Bathroom installation service, then you can have the benefits of our services. Our experts will help you on planning your bathroom and provide a variety of designs that match your needs. We make your conventional designed bathroom a luxury as well as spacious one too.
Apart from other factors, floors are also the important element or application of interior decoration. A pleasing and designer floor in the house adds an exotic touch to your home decoration. With us, you can get the best as well as fully professional Flooring Services. We can install different types of floors that enhance the interior decoration of your home. So, if you require such services then do contact us today. Along with floor installation, we also provide Tiling Installation Services (http://www.klasse-
Apart from that, we are dedicated to providing best design and project managed installation service to the Public and the Commercial Sector such as Builders, Developers, and Architects. With us, you will get the complete assistance from conception to completion. Our skilled and experienced professionals will take care of every project and work closely with you in order to deliver you the desired results. If you would like to explore our work, then you can check out the latest updated portfolio. You will surely see the quality and efficiency in our work.
Contact Info:
6 Burns Court
York
North Yorkshire
UK
Phone: 7961052690
Email: contact@klasse-
Contact
Klasse Tiling Specialists
***@klasse-uk.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse