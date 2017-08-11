News By Tag
Charlottesville: Dialog Without Understanding Is Ineffective - A Proposal
Talking Unlikely to Work Without Study and Understanding of White Working Class
There is unlikely to be any effective dialog, suggests Banzhaf, so long as the so-called liberal elite not only does not understand, but actually looks down upon, the white middle class which makes up a disproportionate percentage of those in hate groups, and particularly those who participate in violence.
As the Southern Poverty Law Center has reported, "Americans are arguably as angry as they have been in decades. The bulk of that anger is coming from beleaguered working-class and, to a lesser extent, middle-class white people, especially the less educated - the very same groups that most vociferously support Trump."
In other words, while the overwhelming majority of white working class Americans are not members of hate groups, those who make up much of their membership do appear to be white Americans who do not have a college education.
As a new book, "White Working Class," points out, members of the "liberal elite" not only misunderstand, but actually look down upon if not despise, members of the white working class, exhibiting what the author called "class cluelessness - and in some cases, even class callousness."
As she puts it, "During an era when wealthy white Americans have learned to sympathetically imagine the lives of the poor, people of color, and LGBTQ people . . . the white working class has been insulted or ignored."
For these reasons, both law professors John Banzhaf and author Joan C. Williams agree that it is very important for those who primarily make and influence public opinion to learn more about this huge block of white working class voters, those who do not have a degree from a four-year college, and who to the surprise of most of the liberal elite helped Donald Trump to achieve a largely unexpected victory.
Therefore, immediately after that election, which swept into office not just President Trump, but also controlling majorities in both the House and Senate, as well as many governorships and state houses, Banzhaf first suggested that more attention should be paid to these too-often ignored citizens.
Indeed, he proposed, that just as academia has now largely accepted the need for black studies, Hispanic studies, feminist studies, and LGBT studies, there should be some studies of white working class Americans, whites who have not earned a four-year degree, if there is to be any effective dialog.
Experts have noticed that live expectancy, which has steadily risen in the U.S. for most population groups, has actually declined among white working class Americans. Many attribute it to a "Sea of Despair," and to resulting "Diseases of Despair": from drugs, alcohol abuse, and suicide.
Thus while many in the media and academia - who presumably would participate in this suggested dialog - may know intellectually about the decline in blue collar jobs and the shrinking value of middle class wages, seeing it on a graph is not the same as appreciating just how much despair it causes; despair sufficient to result in so many totally avoidable deaths from drug abuse, alcohol abuse, and suicide.
There is some evidence that society is finally beginning to pay attention to the need to better understand this huge and obviously very influential segment of society; a segment which can sway national elections, as well as fuel violence and other harmful activities by hate groups.
New books - including not only "White Working Class," but also "White Trash," "Strangers in Their Own Land," and "Hillbilly Elegy" - all exploring various aspects of this problem, have now been published. Indeed, the author of "Hillbilly Elegy" has just appeared on CNN to try to help explain what drove many in the hate groups to the mindless violence just seen in Charlottesville.
The Wall Street Journal has published "Why Elites Hate," and "Less Liberal Contempt, Please," whereas those from the other end of the political spectrum are writing "Elitism Is Liberalism's Biggest Problem," "The Dumb Politics of Elite Condensation,"
When Banzhaf recently presented his proposal to the Fifteenth International Conference on New Directions in the Humanities in London, his paper created a major Internet storm, a very rare consequence for most academic papers presented at foreign conferences.
It was featured not only in scholarly publications like Times Higher Education and in the major mainstream media; it also provoked a spirited debate on a FOX NEWS program which was hurriedly aired before Banzhaf left London from Prague.
All this strongly suggests that the idea of learning more - and more importantly, appreciating more - about the white working class and the "sea of despair" so many find themselves in has hit a nerve and is finally beginning to catch on, suggests Banzhaf.
Moreover, as the Wall Street Journal recently reported, the very sharp decline in the willingness of white working class Americans to move from their current residences to areas where jobs suitable for them are more plentiful is a major factor in weakening the economic recovery.
http://banzhaf.net/
