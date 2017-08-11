News By Tag
Cushman & Wakefield Named Leasing Agent for Cresskill Office Building
300 Knickerbocker Road Ideally Suited for Medical and Other Professional Users
With suites available from 825 to nearly 5,000 square feet, 300 Knickerbocker Road is well suited for a variety of professional uses and ideally positioned for healthcare tenants, according to Heller. "This property provides easy access to Englewood Hospital and 4/1,000 parking – a win-win for medical-related users," she said. "At the same time, the quick walk to downtown shops, restaurants, banking and many other neighborhood amenities makes it attractive to any regional business looking for a new home."
Heller noted that 300 Knickerbocker Road sits within an established commercial community in desirable Bergen County, an area highlighted by a deep labor pool, affluent suburbs and proximity to Manhattan. Tenants located there benefit from NJ Transit bus service adjacent to the building, with major thorouhfares including routes 4 and 17, and the Palisades Interstate and Garden State parkways nearby.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 45,000 employees in more than 70 countries help occupiers and investors optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $6 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. 2017 marks the 100-year anniversary of the Cushman & Wakefield brand. 100 years of taking our clients' ideas and putting them into action. To learn more, visit www.cushwakecentennial.com, www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @ (http://www.twitter.com/
