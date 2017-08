QArea Has Won the DevOps Industry Awards 2017

On August 11, QArea, software development outsourcing company, has become the finalist of DevOps Industry Awards 2017 for Automatic Best Use of DevOps Technology.

-- QArea (https://qarea.com/)is excited to announce that company has won the DevOps Industry Award. It praises the companies and individuals who demonstrated the significant achievements in adopting DevOps practices. Nomination Automatic Best Use of DevOps technology (http://www.devopsindustryawards.com/about/awards-criteria/) collected the software companies who demonstrated the successful implementation of the technology in a project, evidence of challenges and obstacles, and witness of commitment to industry best practices.Automation is an essential component of digital transformation. "DevOps brings the automation saving speed, reliability, and scalability to modern application deployment". DevOps has the considerable benefits, including the rapid entry into a market, high quality, and organization efficiency.According to Sauce Labs report, 73% just started the path to DevOps, and 15% consider the implementation of it. We were the early adopter of DevOps, and we are among 10% who use this technology and show impressive results recognized by the community.The judges commended our project TimeGuard ( https://qarea.com/ projects-success/ projects/timeguard ), "fitness tracker" for the project team, for the excellent implementation of the DevOps technology. This app transforms the results of every team member into vibrant visualization and helps increase the efficiency of every individual and the whole team. Besides, it checks the quality of code, so that developers can upgrade their skills. Our challenge was to create the app that can operate with 10,000 concurrent requests per second and store 50 screenshots from daily activities of every user. DevOps has united the development and testing, providing access to standardized environments in minutes as opposed to weeks at a fraction of the cost. It has increased productivity, efficiency and reduced time to market while also decreasing risk.Discover more about DevOps Industry Awards and view the full list of finalists here: http://www.devopsindustryawards.com/ finalists-2017/ About QAreaQArea provides award-winning web & mobile development services that transform business ideas into software. For more than 17 years our inhouse team of 250+ specialists in development, testing, and design has successfully launched 800+ projects that leverage business for enterprises, SMEs, and startups. Giants as eBay, Microsoft, Skype, AOL, Huffington Post trust their code to QArea's experts to write and evaluate. For more information, visit https://qarea.com/