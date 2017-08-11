News By Tag
QArea Has Won the DevOps Industry Awards 2017
On August 11, QArea, software development outsourcing company, has become the finalist of DevOps Industry Awards 2017 for Automatic Best Use of DevOps Technology.
Automation is an essential component of digital transformation. "DevOps brings the automation saving speed, reliability, and scalability to modern application deployment". DevOps has the considerable benefits, including the rapid entry into a market, high quality, and organization efficiency.
According to Sauce Labs report, 73% just started the path to DevOps, and 15% consider the implementation of it. We were the early adopter of DevOps, and we are among 10% who use this technology and show impressive results recognized by the community.
The judges commended our project TimeGuard (https://qarea.com/
Discover more about DevOps Industry Awards and view the full list of finalists here: http://www.devopsindustryawards.com/
About QArea
QArea provides award-winning web & mobile development services that transform business ideas into software. For more than 17 years our inhouse team of 250+ specialists in development, testing, and design has successfully launched 800+ projects that leverage business for enterprises, SMEs, and startups. Giants as eBay, Microsoft, Skype, AOL, Huffington Post trust their code to QArea's experts to write and evaluate. For more information, visit https://qarea.com/
