News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Teleios Research Confirms Religion Can Help Depression
Teleios analyzed results of 33 studies conducted in First World countries and published in peer-reviewed medical journals. Of the 33 studies included 26 (79%) showed a positive relationship between religion and depression and 7 noted an inconsistent relationship.
When noted, specific activities which appeared to help patients diagnosed with depression or symptoms of depression were:
• General religiosity/
• Church attendance
• Desire for spiritual growth
• Born-again experience
• Social support.
In contrast, isolated intrinsic or extensor expressions of faith were noted to not be helpful with depressive symptoms
Scant research specifically evaluates the elements of religious structure which might help depressed patients, but we observed from these published scientific articles that Christianity generally assists wellbeing in both healthy and systemic diseased populations.
Further, the more adherent people are to their faith, the better their wellbeing. This includes: religious attendance, prayer, socialization at church, church or community service, speaking about their faith and Bible education, as well as basic knowledge about salvation.
Christianity is unique among world religions in that access to God and salvation is through a gift of grace through faith alone and not by works. Consequently, the Christian religion may have advantages in depressed people:
• by giving a proper view of God as gracious and loving, allowing for acceptance and access to God;
• by prayer by faith alone;
• by providing an eternal hope.
More research is needed to fully understand the effect of religion on depressed patients as well as the differences among religions and their influence on suffering patients.
All the findings of this study as well as other Teleios research can be found on our website: www.teleiosresearch.com.
Teleios, a non-profit foundation, seeks to demonstrate the truth of Scripture and the Christian faith through the scientific method by providing evidence for the positive results of a biblically-based lifestyle. Prior studies conducted by Teleios have shown that the practice of the Christian faith (praise, prayer, fellowship, service and Bible study) and security of salvation increases well-being while reducing guilt.
Contact
Lindsay Nelson, Teleios Research
lindsay.nelson@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse