Teleios Research Confirms Religion Can Help Depression

Can religion help depression?

Lindsay Nelson, Teleios Research

-- Recently there is more research available exploring the relationship between religion and overall personal wellbeing, and specifically the influence on symptoms of depression. We reviewed the medical literature to further examine the influence of religion in patients with depression.Teleios analyzed results of 33 studies conducted in First World countries and published in peer-reviewed medical journals. Of the 33 studies included 26 (79%) showed a positive relationship between religion and depression and 7 noted an inconsistent relationship.When noted, specific activities which appeared to help patients diagnosed with depression or symptoms of depression were:• General religiosity/spirituality• Church attendance• Desire for spiritual growth• Born-again experience• Social support.In contrast, isolated intrinsic or extensor expressions of faith were noted to not be helpful with depressive symptomsScant research specifically evaluates the elements of religious structure which might help depressed patients, but we observed from these published scientific articles that Christianity generally assists wellbeing in both healthy and systemic diseased populations.Further, the more adherent people are to their faith, the better their wellbeing. This includes: religious attendance, prayer, socialization at church, church or community service, speaking about their faith and Bible education, as well as basic knowledge about salvation.Christianity is unique among world religions in that access to God and salvation is through a gift of grace through faith alone and not by works. Consequently, the Christian religion may have advantages in depressed people:• by giving a proper view of God as gracious and loving, allowing for acceptance and access to God;• by prayer by faith alone;• by providing an eternal hope.More research is needed to fully understand the effect of religion on depressed patients as well as the differences among religions and their influence on suffering patients.All the findings of this study as well as other Teleios research can be found on our website: www.teleiosresearch.com