Biofortuna closes £1.6M funding round

-- Biofortuna Ltd, a UK-based diagnostics company offering molecular diagnostic products and contract manufacturing services, has raised £1.6M in its latest funding round. The new funding –supported by current investor Foresight VCTs and members of the senior management team – will allow the company to take its ReadyPlex™rapid blood group genotyping assays into clinical trials and commercialisation, as well as invest in additional resources in its contract manufacturing infrastructure.The ReadyPlexproduct family is an exciting new range of real-time PCR based products for genomic analysis of blood groups, platelet antigens, neutrophil antigens and coagulation polymorphisms. In addition to launching this new product range, Biofortuna will also be investing in its freeze drying production, dispensing and packaging capabilities, to match the growth of its successful contract development and manufacturing service.Simon Douglas, CEO of Biofortuna, stated: "I am delighted that the new investment will be used to bring to market the ReadyPlexproduct range and expand our lyophilisation infrastructure to meet current and future demand for our IVD contract services."