Datanet India launches Assembly Factbooks For 68 Assembly Constituencies of Himachal

First-of-its-kind Assembly Factbooks are now available for all the 68 Assembly Constituencies of Himachal Pradesh

-- DatanetIndia, a 16-year-old Information Technology enabled Services Company, has launched the much needed Assembly Factbooks which contains the demographic and electoral features along with the historical election results at assembly level since independence and polling station level results for elections after delimitation 2008 for a particular assembly constituency. These first-of-its-kind Assembly Factbooks are now available for all the 68 Assembly Constituencies of Himachal Pradesh.The authenticity of the data provided in these assembly level books are trustworthy since these have been collected and compiled from the offices of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Himachal Pradesh and State Election Commission. It also covers the Datanet India's estimates for demographic and socio-economic access of data at assembly constituency level. The statistical data, maps, graphs and charts are incorporated in these books in order to present the exhaustive information about a particular assembly constituency in an impressive format. This one stop electoral data guide is the absolute solution to all passionate electoral data-seekers which asses the electoral timeline of a particular assembly constituency.Considering the potential usage of Assembly Factbooks, these have been made available online at its portaland are also being offered in print, eBook and web access formats to cover the vastly scattered users. To assess the status of a particular assembly constituency with party performance, these demographic and electoral featured data are mainly resourceful for the assembly level strategic planning and research by the election strategists, political parties leadership, contesting candidates, media persons, community/ pressure groups, political parties office bearers, psephologist, political scientists, students/faculty from political science and scholars from other disciplines. These data would further help in analyzing the past election results and preparation for the forthcoming assembly elections in terms of performance by parties and candidates.Talking to the media about this launch, Co-founder and Director of Datanet India, Dr. R.K. Thukral said thatthis is an era of internet, where everything is available in one single touch but still encapsulated constituency wise electoral data is not easily accessible. There is a need of more electoral data and more analysis in present days so that more research in this field should come out, which is, an utmostvital aspect to make India's democratic framework better.Hence, this book is the answer and perfect key to this problem.Pointing out its importance, he further added that books on electoral data of Indian assembly constituencies are hardly available. These first-of-it-kind Assembly Factbooks cover the extensive information likewise Location and Political Maps, Demographic, Electoral Features, Historical Summary Election Results, Polling Station Level Election Results, Share of Assembly Constituency and Socio-Economic Amenities.