Datanet India launches Assembly Factbooks For 68 Assembly Constituencies of Himachal
First-of-its-kind Assembly Factbooks are now available for all the 68 Assembly Constituencies of Himachal Pradesh
The authenticity of the data provided in these assembly level books are trustworthy since these have been collected and compiled from the offices of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Himachal Pradesh and State Election Commission. It also covers the Datanet India's estimates for demographic and socio-economic access of data at assembly constituency level. The statistical data, maps, graphs and charts are incorporated in these books in order to present the exhaustive information about a particular assembly constituency in an impressive format. This one stop electoral data guide is the absolute solution to all passionate electoral data-seekers which asses the electoral timeline of a particular assembly constituency.
Considering the potential usage of Assembly Factbooks, these have been made available online at its portal https://www.datanetindia-
Talking to the media about this launch, Co-founder and Director of Datanet India, Dr. R.K. Thukral said thatthis is an era of internet, where everything is available in one single touch but still encapsulated constituency wise electoral data is not easily accessible. There is a need of more electoral data and more analysis in present days so that more research in this field should come out, which is, an utmostvital aspect to make India's democratic framework better.Hence, this book is the answer and perfect key to this problem.
Pointing out its importance, he further added that books on electoral data of Indian assembly constituencies are hardly available. These first-of-it-
Datanet India
011-43580781
***@datanetindia.com
