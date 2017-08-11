News By Tag
Pharad Introduces ISM Stub Antenna for UAV and Drone Applications
"Our discussions with industry partners revealed an unmet need requiring high performing stub antennas for the 900 MHz ISM band.", said Pharad President Austin Farnham. "While we already offered UAV antennas that operated in this band as well as antennas optimized for other ISM bands, our customers were looking for antennas with a stub form factor for 900 MHz ISM operation. The adoption of commercial ISM radio links for UAV and drone operations is driving the need for better performing antennas to get the most out of these unmanned platforms. The Pharad UAV antenna solutions help maximize the range, persistence, data rate and lifetime of these vehicles."
Pharad's UAV and drone antennas are designed and manufactured in the USA and operate over the frequency ranges of 30 MHz to 10 GHz. The stub antennas are suitable for both hand-held controllers and low speed UAVs and drones, particularly rotocopters. For more information, visit our web site http://www.pharad.com.
