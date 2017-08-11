Instant Marquees - shelter, shade and weather protection anytime, anywhere - when and where you want

 
Instant Marquees have turned saviours from wild swings in weather, which can play spoilsport any time, wrecking an event or an outing.
 
 
WHANGAREI, New Zealand - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Instant Marquees have turned saviours from wild swings in weather, which can play spoilsport any time, wrecking an event or an outing.  Shedline, the Whangarei based manufacturer of marquees, tents and portable shade canopies offers shade solutions for rapid installation in any terrain.

"As Kiwis, we understand what harsh climate is," said the corporate communications officer (of?), "the sweltering sun can take the fund out of an outing, or a sudden downpour can play havoc. Our portable products will turn the situation on its head instantly". The Shedline range of portable canopies and marquees offer instant deployment.  Designed for easy installation across uneven terrain, the standout feature of the instant marquees are the variable heights of each supporting leg, that offers users the option of installing the marquee on a slope or gradient and enjoy the shade and the surroundings.

Free standing marquees are a great hit in the market, in demand worldwide, the brightly coloured marquees offer a picture-perfect setting outdoors. Its portability helps users to stow it in a vehicle and carry it around easily. An evening at the beach or a trek through the foothills of lofty mountains can turn with the wonderfully designed and sturdy marquees offering instant shelter shade and protection.

Featuring collapsible grids, fire retardant and water proofed fabrics, the marquees offer all round UV protection. The Corporate Communications Officer continued, "At Shedline, our commitment to quality has set standards, as can be seen from the popularity of our frontline models of canopies".

The Shedline stable of instant marquees includes models of varying sizes, designed to meet most requirements – personal, commercial and promotional. With impeccable quality in the extrusions, the dimensions and the quality of the finish, Shedline has clocked impressive sales figures, supplying global markets with superior products.  The next time you head out of home, you can turn the harsh glare of the sun into an opportunity for a little siesta or to sit down and take a snack unperturbed, thanks to the instant marquee.

So, if you are planning to buy an Instant Marquee, contact Shedline. They offer a wide range of marquees with super-fast delivery so be assured to receive the marquees on time they promise.  For further assistance call at 0800 144 155 or email at info@shedline.co.nz. OR http://www.shedline.co.nz/

About the company:
Shedline Instant Marquee supply finest quality Instant Marquees and Gazebos suitable for an extensive range of applications, both domestic and commercial. They offer a wide selection of model's sizes and colours. Custom branded marquees are their speciality. They offer super-fast turnaround times from order to delivery. Delivery within New Zealand is freight free.

Shedline Instant Marquees
+64 (0)9 438 6865
***@shedline.co.nz
