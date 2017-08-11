News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Automotive Composites Market Worth $14.4 Billion In 2017
The lead analyst of the report said: "The use of automotive composites has enormous growth potential within the automotive Industry. The new emission standards which have been already set by the E.U. and U.S. commissions have forced the Automotive OEMs to use extensively composites parts for the production of the car units in order to produce lighter-weight and more efficient vehicles. In the past, the use of composites parts was usually reserved for the production of premium sport and luxury cars but as new composites production techniques have arisen, the cost of composites production has become more affordable. This allows car manufacturers to extensively use composites parts for the production of their vehicles. Lighter-weighting and lower emission vehicles mean that the car manufacturers can better meet the E.U. and U.S. emission standards.
The 360 page report contains 356 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the automotive composites market. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017-2027 by component (Interior, Body, Engine & Drivetrain, Other), by type of Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC), Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymer (AFRP), Metal Matrix Composites (MMC), Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) and by Thermoplastic & Thermoset Polymers
The comprehensive page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 4 regional markets and 14 leading national markets and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering more than 20 automotive OEMs and composites companies leading the field in automotive composites.
The Automotive Composites Market Report 2017-2027 Segment Forecasts & Analysis By Component (Interior, Body, Engine & Drivetrain, Other), By Type Of Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC), Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fibre Reinforced Polymer (AFRP), Metal Matrix Composites (MMC), Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) By Thermoplastic & Thermoset Polymers Plus Analysis of Leading Companies report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the automotive composites market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the automotive composites industry.
Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@
About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-
Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.
Contact
Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse