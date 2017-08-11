 
Tis the season…to plan your Christmas POS say Wrights GPX

A leading Point of Sale display manufacturer is advising retailers to start planning their Christmas POS now – or risk missing out on sales during the busiest part of the retail calendar.
 
 
For Merry Christmas retailers need to plan their POS
For Merry Christmas retailers need to plan their POS
WEST BROMWICH, England - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Wrights Plastics GPX is a West Midlands-based acrylic fabricator who design and make POS for retail giants such as Marks & Spencer, Arcadia Group and Selfridges as well as 100s of independent retailers.

They believe that while Christmas seems to arrive earlier every year for shoppers, for retailers it is an all-year-round activity and now is the time for planning effective POS to turn a busy period into a profitable period.

Wrights Plastics MD Mike Wright said this week "Retailers have sorted out their additional Christmas lines so it is time to plan how to use POS to communicate clearly with customers.

"Despite the increase in shopper activity, retailers need to use every advantage they have to fend off online and discount retailers. Point of Sale is a great way to increase sales, build brand and create customer loyalty for 2018 and beyond.

The company manufacture 1000s of retail Point of Sale products at their West Bromwich base but Mike advises retailers plan before they buy.

"Planning is crucial. Most retailers have lots of stock without lots more room so carefully identifying the best opportunities for point of sale is vital. Be clear on messaging and ensure all print looks professional and supports brand. Use POS to build margin – in gifting opportunities for example."

More insights and advice is found on the company's website www.gpxgroup.com

