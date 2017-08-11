Mildren Awarded RoSPA Gold Award for the 8th Consecutive Year

RoSPA Gold Medal 2017 logo

Contact

AE Marketing Solutions

***@aemarketingsolutions.co.uk AE Marketing Solutions

End

-- MILDREN Construction Ltd wins at the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards 2017.Based in Dorset, Mildren achieved the Gold Medal (8 consecutive Golds) award in the prestigious annual scheme run by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).The award was achieved during the special centenary year for the family-safety charity.Through the RoSPA Awards scheme, which is open to businesses and organisations of all types and sizes from across the UK and overseas, judges consider entrants' overarching occupational health and safety management systems, including practises such as leadership and workforce involvement.Simon French, Managing Director, said: "Our HSEQ Manager, Richard Hardy and I recently attended a Buckingham Palace garden party hosted by Lord McKenzie of Luton, President of RoSPA. HRH The Duke of York attended as The Queen's representative and we were very honoured to be invited to such an auspicious occasion."RoSPA was originally formed to bring down the number of injuries caused by accidents and the awards scheme is now entering its sixty first year. The Society's awards scheme was set up to recognise the outstanding health and safety record of businesses and organisations from the UK and overseas."Mildren afford the highest priority to Health and Safety and we are therefore delighted to receive our 8consecutive Gold Award" he said.Julia Small, RoSPA's head of awards and events, said: "The RoSPA Awards are the most prestigious in the world of occupational health and safety, and held in high regard around the world, as winning one demonstrates an organisation's commitment to maintaining an excellent health and safety record. Achieving the standard required is no mean feat."This is a special year in the history of RoSPA, and we congratulate all of our winners in this, our centenary year".The majority of awards are non-competitive and mark achievement at merit, bronze, silver and gold levels. Gold medals, president's awards and orders of distinction are presented to organisations sustaining the high standards of the gold level over consecutive years. For the first time in 2017, the Patron's Award has been presented to those organisations that have achieved consecutive gold awards for 25 years or more.Competitive awards go to the best entries in 24 industry sectors including construction, healthcare, transport and logistics, engineering, manufacturing and education.Headline sponsor of the RoSPA Awards 2017 is NEBOSH – the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health – for the 12th consecutive year.For more information regarding the extensive services that Mildren Construction offer, please visit their website at http//:www.mildrenconstruction.co.uk or telephone 01202 487480. You can also follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.- ENDS –Words 446[ Simon French and Richard Hardy – both of Mildren ]is an award winning, regional Civil Engineering and Building Contractor based at Hurn, Christchurch, operating throughout southern central England. Their work comprises individual projects in the value range of £0 toundertaken on behalf of public and private clients. Typicallyof total turnover is derived from public works. The company has developed long term relationships with consultants, regional/national suppliers and specialist sub-contractors and is thus able to provide a complete service to the industry.Mildren has built an enviable reputation through unrivalled local knowledge and excellent relationships with both customers and suppliers built over the last 29 years. Reviewing performance and planning for the future has become an integral part of our business model.Offering a fully integrated service from inception through to completion, they ensure their clients have direct access to the team behind every project. This approach creates a collaborative working relationship and builds trust between all parties involved.Mildren Construction hold many awards and memberships including:RoSPA Bournemouth Property Association ExorCHAS AchillesReleased by:Alexandra Eaton MCIM