Surat Marcopolo Event by Flamingo Travels
It was interesting to understand the travel needs of people and how Gujarati's are excited to travel to a different destination and willing to understand their Culture, tradition, local food and explore different places to see. On the day of the event, we had More than 2000 registration for the event.
Flamingo Travels had Various Destination presentation like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Africa, Europe, India, China- Japan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Kerala etc. There were interesting cruise holidays and especially Star cruise dream cruises was the most eye catching stuff.
We thank each and everyone who attended this event and gave us Grand Success and we wish to continue such events next year as well. Visit https://www.flamingotravels.co.in for details.
Contact
Nihil Patel
07940001500
***@flamingotravels.co.in
