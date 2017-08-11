 
Industry News





Surat Marcopolo Event by Flamingo Travels

 
SURAT, India - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Flamingo Travels is household Tour operator name in Gujarat and they have planned vacation for more than 1,35,000 families in a span of  20 years. Flamingo Travels is having establishment office in since 11 years for which Flamingo Travels team has bought up interesting tourism event named Marcopolo. The main objective of the event was to spread awareness among the customers about various destinations and help passengers to plan their Holidays along with a grand new opening of our new office at Surat !!!

It was interesting to understand the travel needs of people and how Gujarati's are excited to travel to a different destination and willing to understand their  Culture, tradition, local food and explore different places to see. On the day of the event, we had More than 2000 registration for the event.

Flamingo Travels had Various Destination presentation like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Africa, Europe, India, China- Japan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Kerala etc. There were interesting cruise holidays and especially Star cruise dream cruises was the most eye catching stuff.

We thank each and everyone who attended this event and gave us Grand Success and we wish to continue such events next year as well. Visit https://www.flamingotravels.co.in for details.

Nihil Patel
07940001500
***@flamingotravels.co.in
