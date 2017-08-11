News By Tag
Bunk Beds For Sale, The Best Bet For Your Kids At Bambino Home
The nature of a bunk bed is that one of two single beds usually is placed one above the other which allows for two or more people to sleep in the same room while maximizing available floor space for activities.
Peaceful sleep, safety and comfort are ideas which can explain the rise in the number of sale of the furniture. Bambino Home offers exciting discounts along with assembly charges for free while buying bunk beds for sale, along with cash on delivery charge options. Apart from providing convenient space solutions for families who are short on housing space, the furniture also foster sibling love since kids sleep close to each other. Bambino Home offers bunk beds for sale at wholesale prices, retail prices and fabulous selection offers such a tantalizing trio of choices that the end user is spoilt for choice and keeps coming back to bambino Home for further purchases.
This Brisbane based popular brand for kids beds has its business office located at following Address: Corner of Compton Rd & Kingston Rd Underwood QLD 4119 (Next to Repco). Interested people can Phone: 07 3808 6003 or Email: sales@bambinohome.com.au for queries on present offers. Anyone can buy bunk beds in Australia at any time from the website page
http://bambinohome.com.au/
