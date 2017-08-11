Country(s)
Lantek's Adria Haines selected for FMA's Software Technology Council
Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International builds council with Cincinnati software executive
FMA's Software Technology Council is comprised of volunteer leaders that provide FMA members and the industry unbiased information about the benefits of software solutions and automation. "We are pleased to have Adria join our Software Technology Council," states Ashly Lantz, Education Products Specialist for FMA. "Adria offers valuable insights into the digitization of manufacturing. This topic is top of mind for our members, so we look forward to her support in the coming year."
Haines has robust experience in the CAD/CAM market. With an educational background in Computer Science from the University of Cincinnati, Haines began her career developing and supporting CAD/CAM software. She went on to serve as an Application Engineer, demonstrating and implementing CAD/CAM Interoperability projects to Fortune 500 manufacturers, before landing in her favorite role – crafting solutions for customers.
"I'm a problem-solver by nature," stated Haines. "Once I began working closely with clients in real-world manufacturing, I was hooked. To see the impact my work has in saving time and money for manufacturers is truly satisfying."
"Today I am helping my clients learn Industry 4.0 technologies and how to achieve their digitization goals. I am honored to be chosen for the FMA Software Council and hope that my knowledge of CAD/CAM, Nesting, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), ERP and Integrated Smart Factory will be an asset to their mission," added Haines.
About Lantek Sheet Metal Solutions
Lantek Sheet Metal Solutions is the world's largest provider of Industry 4.0 solutions to the Sheet Metal Fabrication Industry. Their solutions include CAD/CAM Nesting, MES, ERP, and specialize in integrating software for Smart Factories. Lantek is globally headquartered in the Basque Country of Spain. Having over 30 years of experience, Lantek supports more than 18,000 customers in 90 countries. Lantek has offices in 15 countries. Lantek's U.S. Headquarters is located in Mason, OH.
About The Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International®
FMA is a professional organization with more than 2,500 individual and company members working together to improve the metal processing, forming and fabricating industry. Founded in 1970, FMA brings metal fabricators and equipment manufacturers together through technology councils, educational programs, networking events, and FABTECH®, the industry's leading trade show. The official publications of FMA include – The FABRICATOR®, The Tube & Pipe Journal®, STAMPING Journal®, Practical Welding Today®, The Fabricator® en Espanol, Canadian Metalworking, and Canadian Fabricating & Welding. FMA's charitable foundation, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs®, provides grants to community and technical colleges to produce manufacturing summer camps for youth ages 12-16 to introduce them to manufacturing career options. The foundation provides scholarships for qualified students in post-secondary educational programs leading to careers in manufacturing as well.www.fmanet.org
