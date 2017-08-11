 
Industry News





Mini8 Plus Real-Time PCR System - The Only Portable qPCR System in the World, at an Affordable Price

For many diagnostic field investigations in remote areas it is essentail to have a reliable qPCR cycler that can be operated off-line. The Mini8 Plus PCR system works with both wall socket and battery.
 
 
Mini8 Real-Time PCR Cycler
Mini8 Real-Time PCR Cycler
 
GöTTINGEN, Germany - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Description The Mini8 Plus Real-Time PCR System, manufactured by Coyote Bioscience, distributed by MoBiTec GmbH, Germany, is a robust and unique device. It is as precise as any large-scale apparatus. This system provides the user with precise test results quickly and cost-effectively anywhere, anytime.

The Mini8 Plus Real-Time PCR System is not only very  flexible, it also is a most cost-convenient instrument offering unequaled opportunities even in remote areas!

Applications

• Genotyping – discover what your genes say about your diseases
• Analyze the level of gene expression in cells
• Get immediate feedback on whether your PCR worked without the need to run gels
• Food safety – identify E. coli. Listeria, or Salmonella in food supplies or detect horse meat in your hamburger or dolphin meat in tuna
• Health care – virus detection, e.g., HIV and Ebola or screening of insect vectors for diseases such as Malaria or West Nile Virus

Features

• Portable – 12 V DC, energy efficient
• User friendly – simple interface
• Small footprint and light – only 2.1 kg
• High sensitivity – as low as 1 copy
• Sample capacity – 8 x 0.2 ml PCR tubes
• Multiplexing
ROX: Detect up to 2 dyes simultaneously, 470/520 nm (SYBR/FAM) and 565/625 nm (ROX/Texas Red)
VIC: Detect up to 2 dyes simultaneously, 470/520 nm (SYBR/FAM) and 520/570 nm (HEX/VIC)
• Open system – compatible with most commercial reagents
• Robust, unique, and as precise as any large-scale apparatus

Mini8 Plus One-Step qPCR Kits
COYOTE One-Step qPCR detection kits innovate qPCR detection by eliminating nucleic acid extraction and purification steps. The samples are directly added into the reagents without DNA/RNA extraction. All nucleic acid extraction, purification, and detection steps are performed in a single tube. COYOTE One-Step – simply the quickest qPCR detection kits.

Features

• Running all steps in one tube: nucleic acid extraction, purification, and detection
• Applicable to both DNA & RNA samples
• High sensitivity, reproducibility, and low risk of interference
• No heating required, simple operation, less consumables and sample volume necessary
• Virus detection in whole blood, serum, urine, or saliva samples

For more details please see:

https://www.mobitec.com/cms/products/bio/10_lab_suppl/min...

About MoBiTec GmbH

MoBiTec GmbH (Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.

In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.

http://www.mobitec.com

Contact
MoBiTec GmbH, Lotzestr. 22a,
D-37083 Goettingen, Germany
***@mobitec.de
End
