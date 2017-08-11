How to order special meals in virgin America in quick manner

Flying with virgin America airline let passenger to avail special meals in flight in reliable manner.

To meet the appropriate dietary requirement that are recommended for health conscious passenger, virgin let user to get delivered with special meals. Make sure is availing special meals for long duration flights as on short duration trip this type of meal us not applicable. Some of the special meals that are offered are:-· Baby meal· Bland meal· Child meal· Diabetic meal· Gluten free meal· Low fat or low cholesterol meal· Asian vegetarian meal· Vegan meal· Dairy products· Low lactose· Low salt based meal· Seafood meal· Jain meal· Raw vegetarian mealTo order special user can have a rapid look on steps as described below:-· Launch web browser as per choice· Now user is required to visit official web portal of virgin America· Now user is required to enter reservation or booking number in space provided to manage booking in swift manner· User will be redirected to booking page, user can check on special meal option. Make sure to make changes 24 hours from the departure of scheduled flight· Once done, user is required to hit click on save option to apply changes in extensive way