How to order special meals in virgin America in quick manner
Flying with virgin America airline let passenger to avail special meals in flight in reliable manner.
· Baby meal
· Bland meal
· Child meal
· Diabetic meal
· Gluten free meal
· Low fat or low cholesterol meal
· Asian vegetarian meal
· Vegan meal
· Dairy products
· Low lactose
· Low salt based meal
· Seafood meal
· Jain meal
· Raw vegetarian meal
To order special user can have a rapid look on steps as described below:-
· Launch web browser as per choice
· Now user is required to visit official web portal of virgin America
· Now user is required to enter reservation or booking number in space provided to manage booking in swift manner
· User will be redirected to booking page, user can check on special meal option. Make sure to make changes 24 hours from the departure of scheduled flight
· Once done, user is required to hit click on save option to apply changes in extensive way
For further assistance related to ordering any kind of complimentary food, change of name, booking or reservation process, Customer can trigger call on Virgin America reservations phone number. All the calls will be answered by customer savvy at free of cost . No need to step out of home, user can delivered with magnificent assistance at doorstep.
