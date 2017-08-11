 
News By Tag
* Virgin America
* Food Order
* Process
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211


How to order special meals in virgin America in quick manner

Flying with virgin America airline let passenger to avail special meals in flight in reliable manner.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Virgin America
Food Order
Process

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- To meet the appropriate dietary requirement that are recommended for health conscious passenger, virgin let user to get delivered with special meals. Make sure is availing special meals for long duration flights as on short duration trip this type of meal us not applicable. Some of the special meals that are offered are:-
·         Baby meal
·         Bland meal
·         Child meal
·         Diabetic meal
·         Gluten free meal
·         Low fat or low cholesterol meal
·         Asian vegetarian meal
·         Vegan meal
·         Dairy products
·         Low lactose
·         Low salt based meal
·         Seafood meal
·         Jain meal
·         Raw vegetarian meal
To order special user can have a rapid look on steps as described below:-
·         Launch web browser as per choice
·         Now user is required to visit official web portal of virgin America
·         Now user is required to enter reservation or booking number in space provided to manage booking in swift manner
·         User will be redirected to booking page, user can check on special meal option. Make sure to make changes 24 hours from the departure of scheduled flight
·         Once done, user is required to hit click on save option to apply changes in extensive way
For further assistance related to ordering any kind of complimentary food, change of name, booking or reservation process, Customer can trigger call on Virgin America reservations phone number. All the calls will be answered by customer savvy at free of cost . No need to step out of home, user can delivered with magnificent assistance at doorstep.

recommended by

http://www.ysupportnumber.com/virgin-america-customer-ser...

End
Source:
Email:***@ysupportnumber.com Email Verified
Tags:Virgin America, Food Order, Process
Industry:Travel
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ysupportnumber PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share