Top Safety Accreditation for Clow Group Ltd
Clow Group ltd. has been awarded accreditation from Alcumus SafeContractor for achieving excellence in health and safety in the workplace.
Clow Group Ltd. are specialists in mobile and fixed access equipment together with the design and manufacture of bespoke access solutions including both roof access and fall arrest systems.
Clow Group ltd. are a national company with depots in London, Midlands, Belfast and Glasgow and offer a full and comprehensive service throughout both the UK and Ireland. With a wide and varied client base the Clow Group hold specialist clearance and approval with local authorities, utility companies, MOD suppliers, government departments and specialist service providers both within the UK and worldwide.
The company's application for SafeContractor accreditation demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to safety standards across the business.
Gemma Archibald, Director of Alcumus SafeContractor said: "Major organisations simply cannot afford to run the risk of employing contractors who are not able to prove that they have sound health and safety policies in place."
"More companies need to understand the importance of adopting good risk management in the way that Clow Group Ltd. has done. The firm's high standard has set an example which hopefully will be followed by other companies within the sector. SafeContractor plays a vital role in supporting our clients in meeting their compliance needs, whilst working with their contractors as they progress through the accreditation process."
Cameron Clow, Managing Director of Clow Group Ltd. said "We are delighted to be associated with SafeContractor. This reaffirms the Clow Group's 'Safety First' philosophy and our ongoing commitment to applying the highest standards of health and safety to all aspects of our business."
For further information on the Clow Group and their comprehensive range of access solutions please visit http://www.clowgroup.co.uk/
