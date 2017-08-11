 
FPV Drone Racing is an exciting new sports league allowing multi-rotors to fly fast

Robb the Robot Guy is sharing a report about FPV drone racing with valuable insights. The report is especially essential for those who want to empower their knowledge in FPV drone racing.
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Want to enrich and empower knowledge in FPV drone racing sport so that making business decision in drone racing becomes an easier game? Then, explore a report by Robb the Robot Guy about FPV drone racing. It is available in PDF format in different user licenses to choose from. The report shares a lot of valuable secrets regarding FPV drone racing.

FPV drone racing has been an exciting sport that uses fast and agile multi-rotors to fly as fast as possible. Most drone races today use FPV systems, combining high-tech drones, high-tech goggles and high-speed racing.

First-person-view (FPV) drone racing lets one fly at up to 70mph in seemingly impossible places. Using first-person-view headsets, the drone racers are able to see all the action from their drone's perspective as they weave their way through the drone racing course.

FPV drone racing is gaining much attention and becoming hugely popular with millennials and post millennials. Earlier RC planes were used for FPV flying, but now multi-rotor drones have become popular, much more stable, easier to fly, and more agile than RC planes.

Some pilots fly using FPV monitors, while others use specialized analog or digital FPV goggles to get a better immersive experience. It has a special appeal to aspiring pilots and computer game fans alike. FPV drone racing has all the adrenaline of flight, while also providing enough crashes, smashes, and collisions to keep even the most ardent sports fans happy.

"You are witnessing the robotization of the world. Already, robots and intelligent systems are growing more sophisticated by the second and targeting new applications. Do you want to know where we are heading to and how to position yourself in this race? Then, you have to explore this FPV drone racing report," said a drone racing enthusiast who has gone through this report available on http://robbtherobotguy.com/ on a nominal licence fee.

About Robb the Robot Guy:

Robb the Robot Guy is a research and advisory firm supporting all participants in robotics industry. It aims to empower manufacturers, buyers, and investors in robotics technology and services with the knowledge to make business decisions with confidence by providing research-based insights on robotics. Going through insightful reports about robotics technologies will help one gain capability to possess a high-value, low-risk way to understand the business and technology environments.

Phone Number:

US: +1-408-622-1230

KOREA: +82-10-2896-5683

Email:robert@robbtherobotguy.com

Robb the Robot Guy
***@robbtherobotguy.com
