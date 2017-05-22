Sports Protective Equipment Market 2017: Industry Analysis Report by Credence Research

Global Sports Protective Equipment market is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 2.7% from 2016 to 2024.

End

-- According to a new market research report published by Credence Research "(http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/mechanical-mine-clearance-system-market)(Equipment Size – Light Machines (Upto 5 tons, Medium Machines (5 to 20 tons), Heavy Machines (More than 20 tons); Control Type – Manual Controlled, Remote Controlled) – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2024" the global Sports Protective Equipment market is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 2.7% from 2016 to 2024.Mine clearance, also called as demining, is one of the most crucial operations of the five major mine actions. The process includes surveys, land mapping and minefield marking along with actual clearance of mines from the concerned land. Traditionally, the process is achieved through manual detection methods using metal detectors, well-trained dogs, prodder or an excavation kit. However, due to significant risk of casualties involved in manual detection, Sports Protective Equipments have gained remarkable growth over the period of time.Sports Protective Equipments are heavy vehicles designed to detonate the underlying mines with minimal damage to the equipment and operator. These are typically heavy machines having the most popular mass range starting from 5 tons to 15 tons (basic weight of the vehicle). Higher mass coupled with its structure, mechanical mine clearance form one of the safest methods for demining application. Due to substantial reliability and minimized casualty rate, the market growth is projected to remain robust during the forecast period. Nevertheless, high cost of the equipment and operation poses major challenge for the market growth.On the basis of equipment size, the market is further segmented into three major segments viz. – lightweight (upto 5 tons), medium weight (5 tons to 20 tons) and heavy weight (more than 20 tons). Based on the mode of operation, the market is segment into remote controlled and manual controlled mine clearance system. As of 2015, the remotely controlled mine clearance system segment leads the overall market worldwide, in terms of revenue and volume.The overall Sports Protective Equipment market is quite fragmented in nature with large number of manufacturers worldwide. The concentration of these equipment vendors is centered majorly in Europe region. Apart from Europe, Asia Pacific possesses considerable number of market players. The most significant strategy adopted by the market players is providing machines capable of handling multiple tasks. In addition, the market players are now more focused towards manufacturing remotely controlled equipment having higher operating range. This is followed so as to ensure optimum safety of the personnel operating in the mine field. Some of the major companies operating in the market include Aardvark Clear Mine Ltd., Armtrac Ltd., Digger DTR, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Armtrac Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Krohn, MineWolf Systems AG, Scanjack AB and Yamanashi Hitachi among others.http://healthwant.com/2017/05/22/sports-protective-equipment-market-industry-size-volume-forecast-opportunities-competitive-landscape-outlook-forecast-2016-2024/Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.Name: Chris SmithAddress: 105 N 1st ST #429,SAN JOSE, CA 95103 USE-mail: sales@credenceresearch.comPh: 1-800-361-8290Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com