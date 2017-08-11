Rayna Tours Introduces Exclusive Holiday Packages and Tours for Hong Kong

Hong Kong Disneyland

-- Rayna tours and travels announces an exclusive line of tour packages for travellers looking to visit the beautiful destination of Hong Kong. These packages are designed keeping in mind the complete coverage of historical, cultural, and culinary beauty of the territory of Hong Kong."The foray into the market of Hong Kong is not a hasty step. We have been thinking about this since a long time and were waiting until we were sure that we have all the right resources to give our guests the ultimate trip experience.", said the executive from Rayna tours. He went on to add that every tour or the package is carefully designed to show our customers the best of Hong Kong at pocket friendly prices.The Hong Kong packages and tours by Rayna comes shortly after the success of their foray in the Georgian market. The Hong Kong trips take care of tourists right from the moment they land at the airport to the time they have to be dropped off. The spokesperson from Rayna Tours revealed that the decision to foray into the Hong Kong territory was taken after noticing the growing interest of the customers and regular enquiries for the destination. However, it took time for us to find the best means in order to give our customers the kind of hospitality Rayna is known across the world for, mentioned the spokesperson.About Rayna Tours and TravelsRayna Tours, founded in 2006, is an ISO-certified destination management company with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Pune (India). With over a decade of combined experienced in different facets of tours and travel industry, Rayna offers an advanced online reservation system with customized solutions and instant confirmation – all backed by a team of tour consultants with deep-rooted local knowledge and expertise.