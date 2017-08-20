News By Tag
Mobile payments continue to rise in Asia-Pacific, reports new publication from yStats.com
This report reveals the prosperity of mobile payments across Asian markets, and the consumer preferences for E-Commerce payment options as well as their concerns involving online and mobile payment security.
Customers throughout Asia-Pacific have shown variations regarding their preferred payment methods. During online shopping, credit card ranks first in Japan and South Korea and card payments made up almost half of the total digital payments in 2016 in Australia, according to the yStats.com report. Meanwhile, digital buyers in China use E-Wallets more than cards to make payments, while Southeast Asian consumers prefer bank transfer and cash on delivery in E-Commerce.
Despite these advances to online and mobile payments, consumers from Asia-Pacific still regard safety as their top priority when buying digitally. Over half of South Korean mobile payment users safeguard their transactions with a password and a single-digit share utilize biometrics like fingerprint scans. Across the globe, about one-third of customers surveyed relayed that payment security is the most important regarding the use of mobile payments.
About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.
Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.
We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.
