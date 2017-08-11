 
Industry News





SemSem International Offers Free Holiday Package for a Minimum Spend of AED26,000 on Its Services

In efforts to provide its customers with the best summer experience, SemSem International is offering a free holiday package to any destination worldwide for a minimum spend of AED26,000 on its services, as well as other discounts.
 
 
Cruise and Fly Promo from Semsem International
Cruise and Fly Promo from Semsem International
AL QUOZ, UAE - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- SemSem International's current offerings are as sizzling as the summer season. To provide yacht owners with the most unforgettable and enjoyable cruise this season, the Dubai-based yacht maintenance service company provides a free holiday voucher to any destination worldwide for a minimum spend of AED26,000.

Among the range of services offered by SemSem are cleaning, mechanical, electrical, teakwood repair and replacement, hull polishing, fiberglass works, body paint, anti-fouling, customized yacht supply and interior designing. The company also takes pride on its team of experts and professionals ensuring that every job completed will provide satisfaction and peace of mind to clients and every cruise will be as glitch-free as possible.

With multiple destinations to choose from, including Maldives, Seychelles, Thailand and Europe, SemSem considers its free holiday package as the best offer this summer. Yacht owners who are interested to avail the promotion are advised to hurry while it lasts.

SemSem International offers a complete portfolio of high quality yacht maintenance services. To know how to avail its free holiday package, call 04 321 0121 or visit http://semseminternational.com/yacht-maintenance-dubai/ today!

Semsem International
043210121
info@semseminternational.com
