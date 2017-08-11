Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Global Greenhouse Soil Market Overview, Forecasts, Applications, Shares & Insights 2022". The report to analyse the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Green house soil is a medium in which to grow plants, herbs and vegetables in the greenhouse. Some common ingredients used in greenhouse soil are peat, composted bark, sand, perlite and recycled mushroom compost, although many others are used and the proportions vary hugely.This report focuses on the Greenhouse Soil in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.• Scotts Miracle-Gro• Sun Gro• Klasmann-Deilmann• Premier Tech• Copmpo• ASB Greenworld• Bord na Móna• Florentaise• Lambert• FoxFarm• Westland Horticulture• Matécsa Kft• Espoma• Hangzhou Jinhai• Michigan Peat• C&C Peat• Good Earth Horticulture• Free Peat• Vermicrop Organics• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)• Potting Mix• Garden Soil• Mulch• Topsoil• Other• Indoor Gardening• Greenhouse• Lawn & Landscaping• OtherChapter 1, to describe Greenhouse Soil Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Greenhouse Soil, with sales, revenue, and price of Greenhouse Soil, in 2016 and 2017;Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Greenhouse Soil, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;Chapter 12, Greenhouse Soil market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Greenhouse Soil sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source