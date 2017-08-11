 
News By Tag
* Citymall
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Amman
  Amman
  Jordan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211


"Pac Man" Comes to Life at City Mall

Throughout the past ten years City Mall, the city's favourite, has been committed to offer new campaigns, competitions and experiences to amuse its visitors and shoppers, and now the mall is holding a new unique and entertaining experience; the "Gian
 
AMMAN, Jordan - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Amman, Jordan (August 2017) – Throughout the past ten years, City Mall, the city's favourite, has been committed to offer new campaigns, competitions and experiences to amuse its visitors and shoppers, and now the mall is holding a new unique and entertaining experience; the "Giant Pac Man" game.

With a chance to win every time, the new campaign integrates the technology of today with a vintage game everyone loves; the giant "Pac Man" maze has been installed on the ground floor. "Pac Man" players, will test their speed to find the exit in the maze without bumping into the monsters who will try to block their way within a specific period of time.  Players will also get the chance to receive extra lives based on their total purchases value.

Decorated in the same spirit of the game, the mall hosts the campaign from August 15th until September 5th allowing shoppers to play by exchanging their 100+ JOD purchase invoices with a game ticket from the customer service desk on the ground floor. It's worth mentioning that Zain Jordan is the official sponsor for this campaign.

Mrs. Maram Enaya, Assistant General Manager of Commercial Affairs, expressed her excitement over the beginning of the campaign, by saying: "During August and Eid Al Adha in September, City Mall visitors will enjoy a joyful shopping experience and the chance to play "Pac Man Maze" and win many prizes."

"Ten years and City Mall is the city's favourite destination for shopping because of the unique and convenient services it offers to its visitors such as banks, telecommunication companies and medical laboratories, as well as the diversity of international brands to shop from, restaurants and entertainment centers." added Mrs. Enaya

Contact
traccs jordan
***@traccs.net
End
Source:city mall
Email:***@traccs.net
Posted By:***@traccs.net Email Verified
Tags:Citymall
Industry:Business
Location:Amman - Amman - Jordan
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
? PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share