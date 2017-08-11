News By Tag
How MySIPonline Simplifies Investments Through SIP Calculator?
Know how the SIP calculator provided by MySIPonline can help in making the right SIP plan for your investments in mutual funds.
MySIPonline, which is one of the fastest growing fintech ventures in India has been indulged in providing the best online solutions to the investors for making the right choice of fund for their portfolio. The SIP planner is among those solutions and provides you with the convenience of calculating the returns on your SIP investments prior to investing. Yes, you heard that right! By using the SIP return calculator at MySIPonline, you can easily calculate the net earnings that you will gain if you buy SIP plan for your portfolio. Although it gives an estimation as predicting exact returns in a mutual fund is not possible, you get an idea to take the decision of selecting the same for your portfolio.
How to Use Mutual Fund Calculator at MySIPonline?
It's quite easy to calculate the SIP returns on your investments. You just need to punch a few details, and by a single click what you get is the amount you are looking for. The three fields required to compute the results are -
1.Monthly Investment Through SIP - First you have to fill in the amount that you wish to invest via SIP to accomplish your goals in the future. You must select the amount precisely as this sum of money is ultimately responsible for accomplishing your goals within time. Moreover, this amount must also be chosen accordingly to your current as well as future financial status, because it will be auto-debited from your bank account once the SIP is started.
2.Time Horizon - This is the period during which your investments shall grow to create a corpus. MySIPonline asks for the tenure of investments in the SIP calculator to estimate the net worth of investment after that period. You need to mention the period for which you want to stay invested in the SIP; or after which you desire to attain the sum of money for accomplishing your goals.
3.Expected Returns - This is the rate at which your money shall multiply during the investment tenure. As per the market trends, you may decide upon a percentage at which you expect your money to grow for the fortunate future. You need to select a rate to get the results from the SIP calculator.
How SIP Return Calculator Benefits You?
Once you know the future amount of your investments including the returns that would be earned, it becomes easy to take a step forward to start your investment as you feel more confident then. By using the SIP calculator, you would be able to compute the net amount that you would earn on your investments. It generates the value while considering the time value of money, and thus provides the net amount.
After computing the results, you can decide whether to invest or not. Furthermore, you can also plan the SIP amount that you need to invest regularly to achieve the targeted value in the future. Hence, the SIP calculator
MySIPonline has all the solutions that may be required by an investor to buy the best mutual fund schemes online in India. You must get associated with them to make your financial dreams come true in the best possible manner.
