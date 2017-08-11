News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dezire Clinic to Start Gynecomastia Treatment in Bangalore
Dezire Clinic is of of the best clinic in India for Hair Transplant, Cosmetic Surgery, Liposuction, Fat Removal Surgery, Gynecomastia, Man Breast Reduction and Aesthetic laser treatments.
Gynecomastia is one of the most effective treatments for the male breast reduction which removes the extra fats and glandular tissue to recover the flatter and more masculine contour to the breast. Having enlarged breasts in men's is not an adorable look. Because of genetics, use of certain medications, aging or any undetermined reason, some of the males develop the enlarged breasts. There are various reasons why gynecomastia occur like- overweight, illegal medications, hormonal imbalance etc. Gynecomastia surgery in Bangalore is performed by our expert plastic surgeon, Dr. Prashant Yadav and his team. He is one of the best gynecomastia surgeons in India and has an Indian Board certified Cosmetics and Plastic Surgeon.
Currently, Dezire clinic is operating all Gynecomastia patients from all over India at Pune and Delhi clinic. Lots of South Indian patients have to travel to Pune for surgery where they have to spend more time and travelling expenses. Looking at this problem MD of Dezire Clinic Dr. Prashant Yadav has decided to start Gynecomastia & liposuction surgeries in Bangalore center (http://dezireclinic.in/
Right now only Hair Transplant surgery is done at Bangalore. It will help the patients from Karnataka and nearby states to opt for surgery in Bangalore. Other than Gynecomastia Dezire Clinic provides Hair Transplant, Liposuction, and Laser Skin Treatments.
Hair Transplant
Hair Transplant is a type of surgery which moves hairs you already have to fill in the area with thin or no hairs. The surgeons mostly move the hairs from back or side of the head to the top or front of the head. Hair Transplant generally occurs in a medical office or local anesthesia. Hair Transplant procedures (http://dezireclinic.in/
Liposuction
Liposuction is a type of cosmetic surgery which removes Fats from specific areas of your body. During this the small, thin, and blunt-tipped tube (cannula) are inserted through tiny cuts in the skin. Liposuction or lipo is the safe and proven surgery which allowed many patients to improve their figures through the removal of extra Fats from their body. Liposuction will permanently remove fats. Liposuction treatment usually used to improve how a person looks.
The patients can consult with doctor at Dezire Clinic, Bangalore for free of cost and Register for consultation at dezireclinicindia@
To know more about Gynecomastia visit at http://www.dezireclinic.in/
Mobile/WhatsApp-
Address:
Dezire Clinic, A56, 1st Floor,
Koramangala Industrial Layout, 5th Block,
Jyotivikas College Road, Bengaluru -560034,
Karnataka.
http://dezireclinic.in/
Media Contact
Dezire Clinic Pvt Ltd
8262860860
***@dezireclinic.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse