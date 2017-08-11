 
News By Tag
* Gynecomastia, Liposuction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211


Dezire Clinic to Start Gynecomastia Treatment in Bangalore

Dezire Clinic is of of the best clinic in India for Hair Transplant, Cosmetic Surgery, Liposuction, Fat Removal Surgery, Gynecomastia, Man Breast Reduction and Aesthetic laser treatments.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Gynecomastia, Liposuction

Industry:
Health

Location:
Bangalore - Karnataka - India

Subject:
Services

BANGALORE, India - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Dezire clinic is one of the top cosmetic surgery center in India for Gynecomastia treatment-Male Breast Reduction Surgery, has decided to start Liposuction and Gynecomastia surgery in Bangalore clinic at Koramangala.

Gynecomastia is one of the most effective treatments for the male breast reduction which removes the extra fats and glandular tissue to recover the flatter and more masculine contour to the breast. Having enlarged breasts in men's is not an adorable look. Because of genetics, use of certain medications, aging or any undetermined reason, some of the males develop the enlarged breasts. There are various reasons why gynecomastia occur like- overweight, illegal medications, hormonal imbalance etc. Gynecomastia surgery in Bangalore is performed by our expert plastic surgeon, Dr. Prashant Yadav and his team. He is one of the best gynecomastia surgeons in India and has an Indian Board certified Cosmetics and Plastic Surgeon.

Currently, Dezire clinic is operating all Gynecomastia patients from all over India at Pune and Delhi clinic. Lots of South Indian patients have to travel to Pune for surgery where they have to spend more time and travelling expenses. Looking at this problem MD of Dezire Clinic Dr. Prashant Yadav has decided to start Gynecomastia & liposuction surgeries in Bangalore center (http://dezireclinic.in/gynecomastia-cost-calculator/).

Right now only Hair Transplant surgery is done at Bangalore. It will help the patients from Karnataka and nearby states to opt for surgery in Bangalore. Other than Gynecomastia Dezire Clinic provides Hair Transplant, Liposuction, and Laser Skin Treatments.

Hair Transplant

Hair Transplant is a type of surgery which moves hairs you already have to fill in the area with thin or no hairs. The surgeons mostly move the hairs from back or side of the head to the top or front of the head. Hair Transplant generally occurs in a medical office or local anesthesia. Hair Transplant procedures (http://dezireclinic.in/cost-calculator/) are of two types- Slit Grafts and Micro Grafts. Slit Graft can contain 4 to 10 hairs per Graft, where Micro Graft contains 1 or 2 hairs per Graft. Hair Transplant treatment can improve your appearance and self-confidence.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a type of cosmetic surgery which removes Fats from specific areas of your body. During this the small, thin, and blunt-tipped tube (cannula) are inserted through tiny cuts in the skin. Liposuction or lipo is the safe and proven surgery which allowed many patients to improve their figures through the removal of extra Fats from their body. Liposuction will permanently remove fats. Liposuction treatment usually used to improve how a person looks.

The patients can consult with doctor at Dezire Clinic, Bangalore for free of cost and Register for consultation at dezireclinicindia@gmail.com

To know more about Gynecomastia visit at http://www.dezireclinic.in/

Mobile/WhatsApp- +91 8262860860

Address:

Dezire Clinic, A56, 1st Floor,

Koramangala Industrial Layout, 5th Block,

Jyotivikas College Road, Bengaluru -560034,

Karnataka.

http://dezireclinic.in/

Media Contact
Dezire Clinic Pvt Ltd
8262860860
***@dezireclinic.in
End
Source:
Email:***@dezireclinic.in Email Verified
Tags:Gynecomastia, Liposuction
Industry:Health
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share