EverData becomes Premier Google Cloud Partner
"We already have a sizeable talent pool of seasoned cloud professionals possessing a global track record of excellent performance delivery. So, we decided to employ their skills for serving our clients in a better way. We are really excited to have joined Google Cloud Services as a Premium Partner that will help us to employ our techniques, tools, and expertise for offering a streamlined progress to our esteemed clients for a better RoI and enhanced business productivity." Mr. Naveen Sharma, the CEO of EverData Technologies Pvt. Ltd. informed.
The company aspires to fill the technology gaps that limit many companies to take the maximum benefits of Cloud technology. Cloud expert Mr. Rajiv Sanyal informed that their integrated technologies and purpose-specific methodology can be compared to a fully-functional and ready-made infrastructure that can be used by the end clients to work with cloud platform without going through pains of fixing complicated things together.
The decade-old company made headlines when it started the Rajasthan's first privately owned Tier III level data center. It is imperative to note that Tier III level data center is a premium quality certification that requires very high availability, 99.98% to be precise- that is trusted by most sensitive industries with sophisticated needs.
"Our team focuses on maximum RoI for the client's cloud consultancy to suit the local as well as global requirements and ensuring seamless bridge between clients, staff, and corporate vendors in order to offer robust, fully-functional architecture. By meticulously combining GSuite and Chrome we aspire to offer the next level experience. By using the sophisticated technology of Google Cloud Platform our team is now capable of architecting the web and mobile apps that transcend the current innovations in the market." Mr. Devendra Kumar Kamal Head of Technical Expert Panel concluded.
About EverData
EverData is Rajasthan's first privately owned Tier III level data center with an equally strong presence in cloud solution services and IPV6 consulting. The company is aimed at meeting the infrastructure and connectivity demand for Indian Digital Revolution. It first came into headline when it launched the Hindi Cloud- again the first of its kind. Apart from transcending the language barriers, this move has also helped a great way in hosting and keeping the nation's pivotal data inaccessible to foreign nations and corporations. For more info please visit https://www.everdata.com/
