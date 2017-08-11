News By Tag
Global Door Controller Market (2016-2024)- Research Nester
Global Door Controller Market by Operating Mechanism (swinging Doors, sliding doors, folding doors, revolving doors) By Technology (manual, Automatic, Access Control) By Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial) & Region - Global Forecast to
Market Size & Forecast
Global door controller market is anticipated to flourish at a robust CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2024. Increasing demand and adoption of automation devices are some major factors expected to propel the growth of door controller market globally in near future.
Geographically, the global door market is segmented into five key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America region is anticipated to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period due to rapid growth of infrastructure facilities in this region.
The door controller market of Asia Pacific region is anticipated to flourish over forecast period owing to the factors such as rising construction activities and increasing disposable income of the consumers in this region. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Moreover, Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are also anticipated to witness a significant growth over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global door controller market includes the following segments:
By Operating Mechanism
Swinging Doors
Sliding Doors
Folding Doors
Revolving Doors
Others
By Technology
Manual
Automatic
Access Control
By Application
Residential
Industrial
Commercial
By Region
Global door controller market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and North Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Growth Drivers & Challenges
High disposable income of the consumers is a major factor driving the global door controller market. Apart from this, consumer's inclination towards luxurious lifestyle is a major growth driver of the global door controller market. Moreover, rising theft activities across the globe is also a major factor which is expected to escalate the demand for door controllers in near future.
Enhancement of existing infrastructure and increasing construction activities in almost all developed economies are some of the major growth drivers anticipated to foster the demand for door controllers across the globe. Over the past few years, it has been observed that the emerged regions such as America and Europe are witnessing rise in adoption of automation products. This factor is another major element driving the growth of global door controller market. Additionally, various features of door controllers such as convenience and safety are driving the growth of global door controller market.
However, high installation cost of door controllers is hindering the growth of global door controller market. Apart from this, high maintenance & repair cost of door controllers is another challenge which is anticipated to inhibit the growth of door controller market over the forecast period. Moreover, low adoption of door controllers in undeveloped region is restraining the growth of global door controller market.
Key Players
Door Controls Inc.
Dorma
Automatic Door Controls Inc.
Thomas Door & Windows
Home Controls
SDC Security
The Security Source Inc.
ASSA ABLOY
Boom Edams
Allegian PLC
Stanley Black & Decker
Gera
Insteon
