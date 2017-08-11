 
Global Door Controller Market (2016-2024)- Research Nester

Global Door Controller Market by Operating Mechanism (swinging Doors, sliding doors, folding doors, revolving doors) By Technology (manual, Automatic, Access Control) By Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial) & Region - Global Forecast to
 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Door controller is a sensor based electrical system includes ultrasonic, radio, infrared and other wireless sensing devices. Door controllers offer convenience and safety and are used in homes, malls, hospitals, theaters and banks. Door controller eliminates the monotonous job of opening door manually and offers better security features in places such as banks, government buildings and other. Basically, door control system detects humans with the help of a passive infrared sensor. This signal is then send to microcontroller, which operate the door motor accordingly.

Market Size & Forecast

Global door controller market is anticipated to flourish at a robust CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2024. Increasing demand and adoption of automation devices are some major factors expected to propel the growth of door controller market globally in near future.

Geographically, the global door market is segmented into five key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America region is anticipated to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period due to rapid growth of infrastructure facilities in this region.

For Sample Pages please go through link below: http://www.researchnester.com/sample-request/2/rep-id-393

The door controller market of Asia Pacific region is anticipated to flourish over forecast period owing to the factors such as rising construction activities and increasing disposable income of the consumers in this region. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Moreover, Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are also anticipated to witness a significant growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global door controller market includes the following segments:

By Operating Mechanism

Swinging Doors

Sliding Doors

Folding Doors

Revolving Doors

Others

By Technology

Manual

Automatic

Access Control

By Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

By Region

Global door controller market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and North Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

High disposable income of the consumers is a major factor driving the global door controller market. Apart from this, consumer's inclination towards luxurious lifestyle is a major growth driver of the global door controller market. Moreover, rising theft activities across the globe is also a major factor which is expected to escalate the demand for door controllers in near future.

Enhancement of existing infrastructure and increasing construction activities in almost all developed economies are some of the major growth drivers anticipated to foster the demand for door controllers across the globe. Over the past few years, it has been observed that the emerged regions such as America and Europe are witnessing rise in adoption of automation products. This factor is another major element driving the growth of global door controller market. Additionally, various features of door controllers such as convenience and safety are driving the growth of global door controller market.

However, high installation cost of door controllers is hindering the growth of global door controller market. Apart from this, high maintenance & repair cost of door controllers is another challenge which is anticipated to inhibit the growth of door controller market over the forecast period. Moreover, low adoption of door controllers in undeveloped region is restraining the growth of global door controller market.

Key Players

Geze Corporation

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Door Controls Inc.

Dorma

Automatic Door Controls Inc.

Thomas Door & Windows

Home Controls

SDC Security

The Security Source Inc.

ASSA ABLOY

Boom Edams

Allegian PLC

Stanley Black & Decker

Gera

Insteon

Scope & Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The global door controller market is segmented as follows:

By Application Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Operating Mechanism Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Technology Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter's Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

To know more about this research, kindly visit: http://www.researchnester.com/reports/door-controller-mar...

For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:

Ajay Daniel

Email: ajay.daniel@researchnester.com

U.S. +1 646 586 9123

U.K. +44 203 608 5919

