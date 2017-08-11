News By Tag
Patronus Drops the Remix Version "This Is How We Do It" on SoundCloud
If you love remix, log on to SoundCloud and listen to the tracks of Patronus. His latest remix track "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan attains new height.
Patronus Hails from Sydney, Australia and is a lover of global music forms. He is an ardent worshipper of pop genre and a passionate listener of Rhythm and Blues music. But the best part of Patronus is that he tries to merge these mainstream genres with his personalized styles and give the genre a whole new dimension. The track "Protective"
Patronus gives a new look to Montel Jordan's epic R&B song "This Is How We Do it" by blending R&B with bass. The track is based on weekend party time and all the merriment. Patronus doubles the energy of track by blending it with exotic beats of bass Music Fans and party freaks headover to Soundcloud and enjoy the remix.
