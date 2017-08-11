 
Patronus Drops the Remix Version "This Is How We Do It" on SoundCloud

If you love remix, log on to SoundCloud and listen to the tracks of Patronus. His latest remix track "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan attains new height.
 
 
SYDNEY, Australia - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- As a lover of music, if you understand and value the craft, you are definitely aware that there is a lot beyond a single composition. Not only can a beautiful musical note make a track sound good. Not only can a mesmerizing voice tone turn a track to be a great. Regardless of any genre, making music is a joint effort between artist, lyricist, musicians, and mixer and last but not the list a singer. Soundcloud artist Patronus is an example in this regard who is proving his mixing perfection with each track he releases. The latest remix "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan is his new experiment and without a doubt he comes out in flying colors.

Patronus Hails from Sydney, Australia and is a lover of global music forms. He is an ardent worshipper of pop genre and a passionate listener of Rhythm and Blues music. But the best part of Patronus is that he tries to merge these mainstream genres with his personalized styles and give the genre a whole new dimension. The track "Protective" featuring Brooke is a mesmeric pop song that reveals Patronus' perfection in the pop genre. The remix track "Versace" of Bruno Mars is taken to the next level with the electronic beats composed and blended by Patronus. No matter the original track is incredible, but the electronic beats infused with the soothing rhythms make the track more vibrant and lively.

Patronus gives a new look to Montel Jordan's epic R&B song "This Is How We Do it" by blending R&B with bass. The track is based on weekend party time and all the merriment. Patronus doubles the energy of track by blending it with exotic beats of bass Music Fans and party freaks headover to Soundcloud and enjoy the remix.

To listen the music, Please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/patronus_music/this-is-how-we-do-i...
Source:Music Promotion Club
