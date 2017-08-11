News By Tag
Online Tutorial Software launched by CustomSoft for U. S. clients
CustomSoft has launched Online Tutorial Software for one of its United States based client for online Study Material and worksheets.
Users may first register on website. As soon as a new member registers he needs to pay a fee.
On paying fees he becomes a member and can view online education tutorials and download educational e-books and he may now refer other members. When these members register on website for form filling they can select the person who referred them. So these people are registered under their referrer. On the successful registration of new member referrer will get benefit in the form of 10%- 20% money back of registration fees.
CustomSoft added feature on Video conference as well. Admin can upload any educational or topic related video for better understanding.
Features Online Tutorial Software
· Administrator login
· User Login
· High resolution image upload
· Reports and feedback
· Video conference
· Admin can upload many tutorial and reference books
· Payment Gateway
· Discounts and offers
· User Friendly and Attractive UI
Ralph said, "This system is awesome.Wonderful response from users.Definitely revenue increasing software."
Using Online Tutorial software by CustomSoft, user can get more customers as business will grow on mouth publicity. User can save time and cost and can concentrate more in Business development.
CustomSoft a leading Software Development organization in India having expertise in customized software development for international clients from U.S.A, U.K. Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa and so on..
CustomSoft has dedicated team of developers to continual support. CustomSoft is providing high-quality, cost effective custom software development and many business related outsourcing services to industries and enterprises around world. CustomSoft is custom offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development & enterprise application development services.
To know more log on to www.custom-soft.com or send your requirement on info@custom-
