 
News By Tag
* Telemedicine IVR solution
* Ivr Solution
* Healthcare IVR solution
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Arlington
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211


FreeSWITCHService announced Telemedicine IVR Solution for Healthcare Sector

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Telemedicine IVR solution
Ivr Solution
Healthcare IVR solution

Industry:
Telecom

Location:
Arlington - Texas - US

Subject:
Services

ARLINGTON, Texas - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- FreeSWITCHService, a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, is a leading VoIP solutions provider and known for offering customized IVR (Interactive Voice Response), conferencing, and SBC (Session Border Controller) solutions. The company has announced customized Telemedicine IVR solutionfor the healthcare service providers with all desired features and a seamless functionality.

Speaking on this occasion, the FreeSWITCHService company's spokesperson revealed the objective behind offering telemedicine or healthcare IVR solution, " Telemedicine is a noble initiative that contributes toward maintaining the health of underprivileged people through offering the remote consultancy. An advanced telemedicine system allows doctors to facilitate patients to book an appointment and get a personal treatment. Ourtelemedicine IVR solutioncan work as one of the modules of the existing telemedicine system. It neither requires any special device or even an Internet. From the first-hand guidance to scheduling an appointment, the customized solution can serve many purposes including offering health tips, providing first aid during any emergency, giving details of nearby doctors and hospitals, etc. In brief, our telemedicine or eHealth IVR solutionacts as an automated tool with the advanced features and the next-gen functionality." said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further listed some of the key advantages and features of the healthcare IVR solution with these words: " We develop a feature-rich IVR solution for the telemedicine sector. It eliminates the requirement of hiring dedicated staff for answering the general queries or giving the status of various concerns. We offer end-to-end services for the tailored solution ranging from development to deployment. Its key features are user-friendly, GUI (Graphical User Interface) admin panel that enables healthcarecompanies to add and delete IVR prompts with ease, text-to-speech conversion, multi level and multilingual IVR menu support, remote access, time out, recording, and maximum permissible wrong attempts, etc.  Our bespoke telemedicine IVR solution facilitates any healthcare organization to give a prompt response with a 24/7 availability. The healthcare service provider can provide medical report status, appointment status, information of nearby clinics, and health tips using our end-to-end IVR solutions. In brief, healthcare professionals can give real-time assistance to the patients with the help of our telemedicine IVR solutions." The spokesperson concluded.

FreeSWITCHService offers cost-effective VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solutions to the global clientele and assists them to get the most from a revolutionary VoIP technology. Visit the company's page (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/solutions/telemedicine-...) to get more information about tailored telemedicine IVR solution.

Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Email on : sales@ecosmob.com
***@ecosmob.com
End
Source:FreeSwitch Service Provider Company
Email:***@ecosmob.com Email Verified
Tags:Telemedicine IVR solution, Ivr Solution, Healthcare IVR solution
Industry:Telecom
Location:Arlington - Texas - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
FreeSWITCH Service PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share