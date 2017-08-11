News By Tag
FreeSWITCHService announced Telemedicine IVR Solution for Healthcare Sector
Speaking on this occasion, the FreeSWITCHService company's spokesperson revealed the objective behind offering telemedicine or healthcare IVR solution, " Telemedicine is a noble initiative that contributes toward maintaining the health of underprivileged people through offering the remote consultancy. An advanced telemedicine system allows doctors to facilitate patients to book an appointment and get a personal treatment. Ourtelemedicine IVR solutioncan work as one of the modules of the existing telemedicine system. It neither requires any special device or even an Internet. From the first-hand guidance to scheduling an appointment, the customized solution can serve many purposes including offering health tips, providing first aid during any emergency, giving details of nearby doctors and hospitals, etc. In brief, our telemedicine or eHealth IVR solutionacts as an automated tool with the advanced features and the next-gen functionality."
The spokesperson further listed some of the key advantages and features of the healthcare IVR solution with these words: " We develop a feature-rich IVR solution for the telemedicine sector. It eliminates the requirement of hiring dedicated staff for answering the general queries or giving the status of various concerns. We offer end-to-end services for the tailored solution ranging from development to deployment. Its key features are user-friendly, GUI (Graphical User Interface) admin panel that enables healthcarecompanies to add and delete IVR prompts with ease, text-to-speech conversion, multi level and multilingual IVR menu support, remote access, time out, recording, and maximum permissible wrong attempts, etc. Our bespoke telemedicine IVR solution facilitates any healthcare organization to give a prompt response with a 24/7 availability. The healthcare service provider can provide medical report status, appointment status, information of nearby clinics, and health tips using our end-to-end IVR solutions. In brief, healthcare professionals can give real-time assistance to the patients with the help of our telemedicine IVR solutions." The spokesperson concluded.
FreeSWITCHService offers cost-effective VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solutions to the global clientele and assists them to get the most from a revolutionary VoIP technology. Visit the company's page (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
