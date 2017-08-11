Drake Trailers, known Australia-wide as a leading manufacturer of quality heavy haulage trailers, have announced today that they will be relaunching as The Drake Group.

The Drake Group unifies major brands under one roof

Media Contact

The Drake Group

+ 61 7 3271 5888

***@thedrakegroup.com.au The Drake Group+ 61 7 3271 5888

End

-- Drake Trailers, known Australia-wide as a leading manufacturer of quality heavy haulage trailers, announced on Wednesday, 23 May 2017 that they will be relaunching as The Drake Group. Aligning Drake Trailers, O'Phee Trailers, Drake Collectibles, BoXLoader, Cometto and Sunseeker East Coast Australia as a combined group and bringing together 100 years of engineering expertise and capabilities. The relaunch of The Drake Group also sees the launch of the newly updated website for The Drake Group and the 2017 Brisbane Truck Show.The move to incorporate the brands under The Drake Group will strengthen their position as a market leader. "We see the launch of The Drake Group is a definite advantage for clients as a whole, merging engineering expertise and capability from all the brands under the one banner," said Sam Drake, Business Development Manager of The Drake Group."We have had great success with bringing all these companies' products on board which will continue to strengthen under The Drake Group," Drake added.O'Phee Trailers, originally acquired by Drake Trailers in 2015, will now be structured under The Drake Group. Established in the late 1980's by Mick and Sharon O'Phee, the O'Phee Trailers business has been involved in the manufacture and sale of semi-trailers for over 40 years. Their reputation is built on quality, excellent service, reliability, and forward-thinking business philosophies, including the adoption of Performance-Based Standards long before it was made Australian law.Since 2015, O'Phee Trailers and Drake Trailers have been able to marry their knowledge and capability to develop new designs using Drake Trailers expertise in using high tensile steel for technologically advanced trailer product lines."O'Phee Trailers has offered extensive advice and development into the Drake Trailers product both through manufacturing efficiency, techniques and general product improvements. The marriage of the two companies has been a great success and will continue to strengthen under The Drake Group" said Drake.Drake Collectibles, which launched in 2010, will continue to produce high-quality replicas, of both Australian and international premium collectibles. They have a new range of products coming up which will be available for purchase at the 2017 Brisbane Truck Show.For many in the trucking industry, Cometto and BoXLoader are well-known brands. The Drake Group have been successfully working with these two brands for many years to leverage on their extensive global knowledge to help advance The Drake Group products in an ambitious market space.John Drake's (Managing Director and Owner of Drake Trailers) passion for both large trailers and boats will see The Drake Group welcome Sunseeker East Coast Australia, a UK-built prestigious motor yacht business, specialising in 40-150ft vessels. "This arm of the Drake Group was born through John's passion and interest in the luxury boat market," said Sam Drake.The official unveiling for The Drake Group took place at their exhibit at Australian premier transport industry event, The 2017 Brisbane Truck Show, May 25-28 2017.Ongoing innovation, quality Australian materials, cutting-edge engineering and outstanding build quality are the foundations of the Drake Group. An investment in a Drake Group transport solution is an investment in efficient, long-term productivity with a sound resale value.