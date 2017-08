Resourceful HR Recognized on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list

Ranking No. 1809 with 3 year sales growth of 213%



Resourceful HR Honored as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies by Inc.

Jennifer Olsen

***@resourcefulhr.com



-- Resourceful HR, LLC , announced today thatrecognized Resourceful HR on its 36annual Inc. 5000 List, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list honors companies for their excellence in strategy, service, and innovation. The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and in the September issue ofis the most competitive crop in the list's history. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success."We are excited that our team's innovative practices, hard work and service excellence has been recognized by," said Jennifer Olsen, CEO, Resourceful HR. "This achievement is a result of the great clients we serve and the contributions we make as a team to the communities and industries in which we work."The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000."The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always,reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.Resourceful HR is a team of HR and recruiting professionals who provide HR staffing services outsourced HR and recruiting services for a wide range of industries. Everyone at Resourceful HR is passionate about helping organizations successfully navigate, manage, and develop everything related to the people side of their business.Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com