Country(s)
Industry News
Bri-Bet Selected to Provide Security Services for 2017 "Across the Bay 10K" Race
BALTIMORE - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Bri-Bet Security Solutions, a full-service provider of security and risk mitigation services, is pleased to announce it has been selected by race organizer and Tampa, Florida-based Ironman, to provide security services for their annual "Race Across the Bay" event in November.
The Across the Bay 10k is the fifth largest 10K race in the United States. Nearly half the race takes place over water on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge near Annapolis, Maryland. It is the only time during the year where the bridge closes for foot traffic and offers unobstructed majestic views from 200 feet above sea level.
"We are very excited and pleased to support what has become a signature event for the Ironman racing series and the State of Maryland," said Bri-Bet CEO Brian Kunkel. "Race organizers and sponsors are committed to a safe event for all participants and spectators and we look forward to not only securing this year's race but future Ironman events as well," he added.
Founded in 2009, Bri-Bet Security Solutions has become the "trusted choice" for clients. Bri-Bet Security Solutions continues to gain a strong foothold as a leading security services provider by delivering professional security services throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The company's clients include federal and local government contractors, corporations, small businesses, law enforcement agencies, special event organizers and private entities.
For more information about this and other Bri-Bet Group ventures, please email or call Brian Kunkel at brian.kunkel@
Contact
Bri-Bet Security Solutions
Brian Kunkel
(443) 278 - 4477
***@bri-bet.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse