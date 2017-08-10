 
News By Tag
* Online Budgeting
* Saving Money
* Personal Finance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sydney
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110


Financial Security? All You Need Is 4 Buckets

 
 
Your Money Personality
Your Money Personality
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Online Budgeting
Saving Money
Personal Finance

Industry:
Finance

Location:
Sydney - New South Wales - Australia

SYDNEY, Australia - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- If you want to build or maintain a healthy financial life, budgeting should be your fundamental starting point. After all, how can you tell you're on track if you don't know where your hard-earned pay-cheque is going?

Some of us, correction: most of us, will find it daunting to maintain a budget. Getting all your expenses together, tracking what should be paid and when, how much you have left for entertainment, saving for long-term goals – it's enough to make you give up before you start. But what if there was an easier way to manage your cash-flow that didn't require hours of sifting through receipts or crunching numbers?

There is and it's not that hard to get started. It starts with categorising your monthly spending into four buckets:

BUCKET ONE Fixed costs. These are bills that don't fluctuate much and remain pretty constant each week or month, or whatever period they are relevant to: things like rent or mortgage, a phone bill or your car payment. It also includes essential costs that may vary slightly from month to month, like utility bills such as electricity or water. Although they may vary slightly, you can work out an average for the purpose of this budget. But generally speaking, if you can predict how much an expense will be, it belongs in this category.

BUCKET TWO Financial goals.These include any sort of savings or debt goal you're trying to work towards every month, whether that's paying off credit card balances, paying down your student loans, saving for a home or paying into an emergency fund regularly, or topping up your Super on a regular basis.

-Take the FREE Money Personality Quiz (https://www.yourwealthvault.com.au/) to determine your emotional attachment to money-

BUCKET THREE Non-monthly expenses.Got a bill that you have to pay at some point every year, but just not every month? This could include your home or car insurance or for that matter, most annual insurances, car registration fees, annual health payments, and even school tuition belongs in this category. Add up what those types of costs total to each year, then divide that total by 12. That should be what you're setting aside each month to cover those expenses when they come up.

BUCKET FOUR Flexible spending.This category covers all those everyday costs that fluctuate each month. This can include groceries, restaurants, shopping, movies, petrol and pretty much any expense that may vary month to month.

So now that you've categorized your costs, how much can you actually flexibly spend each month without blowing your budget? Well, that's a relatively easy calculation. What is your monthly take-home pay? From that, subtract your total fixed costs, and your financial goal contributions, and those non-monthly expenses you calculated. The amount that's left over is what's available to cover your flexible spending – the daily coffees, new shoes, magazines, etc.

If you want to know what your flexible spending is per week just divide your monthly figure by 4.3, and you'll have your weekly spending number to stick to. So if you work out the above, and stick to it, you won't be in danger of spending more than you earn.

If you can put your hands on the numbers from your bills, it's not that hard to work out. And if you can work to a budget each week or month, you'll certainly be on your way to building a financially secure future. If you want some more great advice about securing your financial future start by finding out your emotional attachment to money and how to overcome and manage it by taking the Free Your Money Personality Quiz (https://www.yourwealthvault.com.au/#course).

Contact
Karen Vickers
***@yourwealthvault.com.au
End
Source:
Email:***@yourwealthvault.com.au
Posted By:***@yourwealthvault.com.au Email Verified
Tags:Online Budgeting, Saving Money, Personal Finance
Industry:Finance
Location:Sydney - New South Wales - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Your Wealth Vault PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share