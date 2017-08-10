News By Tag
PhoneAxiom Express Device Repair is now offering Franchises!
PhoneAxiom Express Device Repair is now offering Franchises! With multiple locations and a lifetime guarantee, PhoneAxiom Express Device Repair provides a great repair service for both businesses and consumers to get their devices up and running!
With multiple locations and a lifetime guarantee, PhoneAxiom Express Device Repair provides a great repair service for both businesses and consumers. PhoneAxiom is set up with all the necessary professional tools to repair phones, tablets, computers and game systems of all makes and models quickly and affordably, most within an hour! PhoneAxiom can perform most repairs without an appointment the same day the device is dropped off!
More and more people are in need of this service due to the demand for the need to stay connected for both business and personal reasons. A 2015 Motorola report shows that 50% of people globally have experienced a cracked smartphone screen. PhoneAxiom is the answer to that problem and so much more.
With over 1,000 parts in stock per store, PhoneAxiom Express Device Repair is in the business to help people get back up and running quickly. PhoneAxiom can replace broken screens, batteries, charge ports, cameras, buttons, sensors and more, for both walk-in and mail-in customers! And, with partnerships with many educational institutions, as well as large and small companies, PhoneAxiom has what it takes to understand both quality and timeliness of repairs.
PhoneAxiom Express Device Repair has a fully automated repair system for it's customers. From automated emails, automated phone calls and an online repair status system, you, the customer will know which stage your device is at in the repair process. They even have a smartphone app available for both android and iPhone users for tracking your device repair, obtaining free loyalty points to use in store, and more!
PhoneAxiom Express Device Repair has a great Platinum Protection plan for your devices as well. Whether it is a mobile phone, tablet, computer or game system, the $5 per month Platinum Protection will insure your device stays up and running smoothly. Unlike insurance plans, their protection is truly an unprecedented plan that is able to be transferred to a new device or canceled at any time with no penalties!
PhoneAxiom Express Device Repair is now offering franchises! Opening September, 2017, PhoneAxiom will have it's first franchise up and running in Roanoke, VA. Their franchising opportunities include a clear-cut program, classroom and hands on training, low startup costs and low liquidity, all with high profit margins.
###
To learn more about PhoneAxiom Express Device Repair's franchising opportunities, stop by one of their locations (717 Wards Ferry Road, Unit B, Lynchburg, VA 24502 or 115 S. Bridge Street, Bedford, VA 24523) or visit their site at www.GetMyScreenFixed.com - For inquiries, dial 434-219-3444, ext. 2 or email info@phoneaxiom.com
Mark Pauley
info@phoneaxiom.com
