News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Trading Institute launches a certified training program with leading global exchanges
This is the first of its kind of training program in India where the participants will have access to real-time market prices on leading global exchanges like CME, Eurex and the participants will trade using CQG
The course will feature real-time market data from leading global exchanges like CME and Eurex and will use CQG as a trading platform. Trading Institute has also entered into strategic partnership with Sigma Squawk and Think Trading in London and Tradable Patterns in Singapore where these companies will come in as a knowledge partners to enhance the quality of training and give the course participants an overview of recent trends in the global financial markets industry.
The participants on the course will have an opportunity to apply for internships and employment opportunities with Trading Institute's leading corporate tie-up with financial institutions in India and globally.
The first of its kind training program in India is scheduled to begin in 2nd week of September. For more information about Trading Institute or the course please visit http://www.tradinginstitute.org
Contact
Chintan Thakkar
Trading Institute
***@tradinginstitute.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse