* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
August 2017
Trading Institute launches a certified training program with leading global exchanges

This is the first of its kind of training program in India where the participants will have access to real-time market prices on leading global exchanges like CME, Eurex and the participants will trade using CQG
 
MUMBAI, India - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Trading Institute is proud to announce its first certified training program which will give the course participants a hands-on experience to the world of global capital markets. The 10 week program is designed for students and working professionals alike who are keen to pursue a career in with global financial institutions globally.

The course will feature real-time market data from leading global exchanges like CME and Eurex and will use CQG as a trading platform. Trading Institute has also entered into strategic partnership with Sigma Squawk and Think Trading in London and Tradable Patterns in Singapore where these companies will come in as a knowledge partners to enhance the quality of training and give the course participants an overview of recent trends in the global financial markets industry.

The participants on the course will have an opportunity to apply for internships and employment opportunities with Trading Institute's leading corporate tie-up with financial institutions in India and globally.

The first of its kind training program in India is scheduled to begin in 2nd week of September. For more information about Trading Institute or the course please visit http://www.tradinginstitute.org

Contact
Chintan Thakkar
Trading Institute
***@tradinginstitute.org
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
