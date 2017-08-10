News By Tag
LKN-YO: Lake Norman Youth Orchestra - Open Registration
Registration is open and classes are now forming for the Lake Norman Youth Orchestra!
Cedeño has an unending passion for teaching and conducting music. He has been a driving force in building and developing youth musicians during his career as a conductor, educator and professional musician.
Drawing on his years of music background stemming from his time spent conducting, teaching, and performing internationally and playing in orchestras throughout Europe and America, Cedeño knows what it takes to takes to recruit and teach community youth, ultimately preparing orchestra students for quality performances.
Eduardo has performed as a conductor, soloist and collaborative artist in the United States, Europe, and South America. As a founding member of the Simon Bolivar Orchestra, Director and Conductor of the Merida Symphony Orchestra and as a Founding Member of the Philharmonic Choral Group of Caracas, Venezuela, he has worked with the founder of El Sistema and the Orquesta Nacional Juvenil de Venezuela. Cedeño has collaborated with numerous performing organizations including the Philharmonic Orchestra of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Opera, and Charlotte Civic Orchestra; UNCC Opera and Carolina Voices, as well as various other orchestras internationally.
Cedeño conducts the Lake Norman Orchestra in Mooresville. He served as Orchestra Director at Cannon School and Band/Chorus Director at Community School of Davidson. Presently, he is Adjunct Music Faculty at Mitchell Community College in Statesville, Strings Instructor at Gaston School of the Arts and Band Director at Langtree Charter Academy Upper School in Mooresville, NC.
Music instruction and orchestra training rehearsals will be offered after school hours to accommodate area family's busy schedules every Wednesday evening, and Cedeño plans to offer an engaging, interdisciplinary and multicultural approach to learning and performing music. This program of instruction and rehearsals enhances individual lessons by engaging students within a community orchestral setting in preparation for live performances.
Registration is ongoing and Cedeño's orchestra rehearsals will start September 6 at 6:00 PM. Students up to grade 12, with more than two years of music instruction are invited to participate. Enrollment information is available online at www.lknyo.com
Location:
Lake Norman Youth Orchestra
Langtree Charter Academy Upper School Campus
185 W. Waterlynn Road
Mooresville, NC 28117
Email: lknyouthorchestra@
$50 per semester, per student
The Lake Norman Youth Orchestra ("LKN-YO") is a non-profit, educational music organization inspired by the concept that music is for everyone, and especially for every child. The LKN-YO is dedicated to providing cultural enrichment, musical instruction and performance opportunities for community youth through a unique and independent orchestral program.
Under the direction of Maestro Eduardo Cedeño, the LKN-YO provides instrumental music instruction and group performance opportunities to community youth, intended as a supplement to school and/or private instruction. The program includes sectional instruction from qualified music instructors, and group orchestral rehearsals on a weekly basis, culminating in community performances. Membership is open to all area youth up to grade 12 with two years or more of music experience.
