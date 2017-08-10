Donald Trump's Treason and Illegal 2016 Election Activities

The 2016 US Presidential Election wasn't an election, it was a Coup d'état. Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), turned their decade old subordinated puppet, Donald J. Trump into their own Manchurian candidate.

End

--The 2016 US Presidential Election wasn't an election, it was a Coup d'état. Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the former KBG of the Soviet Union, turned their decade old subordinated puppet, Donald J. Trump into their own Manchurian candidate. Through a combination of computer hacking, weaponized social media, the FBI being taken in by falsified information, WikiLeaks promotion of DNC emails, to name just a few strategies Russia, not Trump, won the election.Treason is, according to the Constitution, an act that can only take place during a war. A Coup d'état is a war by other means. This makes Trump a traitor. This makes many of his family, political supporters, and members of Congress co-conspirators. Learn why Trump seeming erratic follows a set pattern and Trump does have an end game. A game that doesn't matter to either party and only benefits Trump and his familyLearn more at: