GlobalSpotz Opens Up E-Commerce On Facebook For Food & Beverage Businesses
Food & Beverage businesses can now have their own white-labeled e-commerce Network Portal app on their Facebook page allowing Facebook users to order and make reservations from inside Facebook.
With an account on PROMOS™, any Food & Beverage business can have their own e-commerce Network Portal app accessible on Facebook by creating a "page tab" for static HTML on their Facebook page.
While GlobalSpotz is not looking to replace current websites or mobile apps of Food & Beverage businesses, they are instead offering a way for those businesses to expand their footprint and e-commerce capabilities through social networking. And the business can also put a simple HTML link on their current website for immediate access to the Network Portal app for their customers and website visitors.
When a Food & Beverage business signs up on PROMOS™ they automatically receive a dynamically generated mobile ready e-commerce Network Portal app which provides the business with their own Customer Network and their customers with the ability to order, make reservations and earn rewards for orders and visit check-ins.
Once the PROMOS™ account is established and menu and promotional content has been created, the business can simply add a "page tab" to their Facebook page using a Facebook app called "Static HTML" by Thunderstruck. Through this process a simple <iframe>
Now, the business can offer their menus, specials, coupons and event promotions directly to Facebook users through the Facebook User Interface for the web. While not available through Facebook's mobile app and mobile web interfaces, anyone on a PC, MAC or laptop can now order directly from Food & Beverage businesses without leaving Facebook.
And, because they have "opted-in" to use the Network Portal app by signing into the app, they can now access that same Network Portal app for the business outside of Facebook, even on their mobile devices. Plus, they automatically become a part of the business location's Customer Network and can earn rewards from the business for orders and check-ins.
Each e-commerce Network Portal app has options for Facebook users to -
• place online orders directly with the business
• earn reward points for visit "check-ins" and online orders
• get directions based on the consumer's GPS location
• upload images of their engagement with the business
• track and monitor their Customer Loyalty Rewards points totals
• share the location over social media like Facebook and Twitter
• share menu listing items and promotional items via email with friends
To experience this new Facebook E-Commerce solution for your business -
1) LOGIN to Facebook
2) go to https://www.facebook.com/
To find out more about getting e-commerce on your Facebook page and listed on the PROMOS™ Customer Networks platform -
Please call (408) 400-7198 (menu option #1)
Or, send an INFO REQUEST email to - info@promospotz.com
Contact
Phillip J. Thoren
Chief Executive Officer
(408) 400-7198 ext 1
info@promospotz.com
