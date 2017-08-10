News By Tag
Max's Restaurant to Recognize Student Achievement with "Award of Excellence" Program
Throughout the 2017-18 school year, Max's will offer certificates for elementary, middle and high school aged students. Each reward comes with a Max's Whole Fried Chicken, available in its location at 1290 East Flamingo Road.
"This new school program is an opportunity for Max's to give back to the community," said Bill Rodgers, Director for North America Max's Group, Inc, operator of internationally known food brands, including Max's Restaurant. "It's a great way to reward student achievement and promote parental involvement with families enjoying a meal together."
Additionally, the program recognizes teachers and schools. Find below a description of the "Award of Excellence" program:
Reading Bookmarks
Bookmarks allow teachers and librarians to provide rewards and incentives to kids for their reading accomplishments. Read three books and receive a Max's Whole Fried Chicken.
Teacher Appreciation
Teachers are honored for their dedication with an everyday 10% discount card.
School of the Month
We also honor the many people behind the scene. Each month, Max's selects a School of the Month and extends to them a 10% discount, which can be used as often as they want during the specified month. It's the Max's way to say thank you to everyone
Max's Restaurant is legendary for its delicious fried chicken, crispy yet tender and juicy. The story of Max Restaurant can be traced to the culturally rich country, Philippines. After World War II, Maximo Gimenez, a Stanford-educated teacher, befriended American occupation troops stationed in Quezon City, Philippines.
In addition to the famous Max's Chicken, Max's Restaurant offers traditonal Filipino favorites such as Pancit (noodles), Lumpia (egg rolls), Adobo and Halo Halo.
Max's Restaurant is open Sun. – Thu from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fri-Sat from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information call (702) 433-4554 or visit www.maxsrestaurantusa.com.
