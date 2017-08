Max's Restaurant to Recognize Student Achievement with "Award of Excellence" Program

Max's Restaurant

-- Max's Restaurant is doing its part to honor student achievement in the Clark County School District throughout the 2017-18 school year. The Las Vegas restaurant announced it has launched the "Award of Excellence" program, which will provide recognition and rewards to deserving students.Throughout the 2017-18 school year, Max's will offer certificates for elementary, middle and high school aged students. Each reward comes with a Max's Whole Fried Chicken, available in its location at 1290 East Flamingo Road."This new school program is an opportunity for Max's to give back to the community," said Bill Rodgers, Director for North America Max's Group, Inc, operator of internationally known food brands, including Max's Restaurant. "It's a great way to reward student achievement and promote parental involvement with families enjoying a meal together."Additionally, the program recognizes teachers and schools. Find below a description of the "Award of Excellence" program:Bookmarks allow teachers and librarians to provide rewards and incentives to kids for their reading accomplishments. Read three books and receive aTeachers are honored for their dedication with an everyday 10% discount card.We also honor the many people behind the scene. Each month, Max's selects a School of the Month and extends to them a 10% discount, which can be used as often as they want during the specified month. It's the Max's way to say thank you to everyoneMax's Restaurant is legendary for its delicious fried chicken, crispy yet tender and juicy. The story of Max Restaurant can be traced to the culturally rich country, Philippines. After World War II, Maximo Gimenez, a Stanford-educated teacher, befriended American occupation troops stationed in Quezon City, Philippines.In addition to the famous Max's Chicken, Max's Restaurant offers traditonal Filipino favorites such as Pancit (noodles), Lumpia (egg rolls), Adobo and Halo Halo.Max's Restaurant is open Sun. – Thu from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fri-Sat from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information call (702) 433-4554 or visit www.maxsrestaurantusa.com