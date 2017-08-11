 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

Inc. Magazine Ranks CRH Healthcare as America's Fastest-Growing Private Urgent Care Provider

Inc. Magazine Ranks CRH Healthcare: No. 217 on the 2017 Inc. 5000; No. 17 as the fastest growing Healthcare Company; No. 1 as the fastest growing Urgent Care Provider
 
America's Fastest Growing Private Urgent Care Company
America's Fastest Growing Private Urgent Care Company
ATLANTA - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Inc. magazine yesterday ranked CRH Healthcare No. 217 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. As an Inc. 500 Honoree, CRH now shares a pedigree with other well known companies such as Intuit, Oracle, Zappos, Under Armor, and many others. To achieve this ranking, CRH Healthcare showed an impressive three-year revenue growth of 1,999.5% from 2013 to 2016.  This growth has come through the acquisition and integration of smaller companies into regional brands as well as through new fill-in locations under their three regional brands: Peachtree Immediate Care (GA), Patients First (FL), and Urgent Medcare (AL). Their focus has always been on the Southeast and they continue to seek growth opportunities within and outside of their current regions.

When Bill Miller and Andrea Malik Roe co-founded CRH Healthcare just five years ago, they focused on developing a company built around the patient. "CRH believes that our strong growth has been due to our patient-focused staff, superb providers, and the fact that our urgent care network offers a much needed solution for patients.  Patients with urgent, but non-life-threatening, medical problems are seen more quickly than at an ER or at their primary care physician and are usually much closer to home, thereby reducing the cost and the inconvenience of more expensive and time-consuming options," said the Co-Founders.  "And the integration of smaller operators allows us to create a better patient experience built around a connected network of centers that focuses on what we call the 5Cs: Convenient, Courteous, Caring, Competent and Compliant."

CEO Miller added, "Caring for almost 300,000 patients a year is a big responsibility, and one we take very seriously.  In addition to investing in state-of-the-art medical record systems, digital x-ray systems, and patient feedback technologies, we have recently implemented new services such as online check-in that allow our patients to see wait times at all 28 locations as well as reduce their wait by checking in from home or on the go".  These investments and improvements are expected to help CRH continue the growth path it established in its first few years.

About CRH Healthcare
CRH Healthcare was founded in 2012 to build a patient- and quality-focused urgent care network. CRH's 28 urgent care centers offer care for illnesses, injury, physicals and other non-emergent health-care issues seven days a week with extended hours for patient convenience. Additionally, a number of the centers offer occupational health services, including drug testing, post-offer employment physicals and workers compensation injury treatment, to employers in the area. CRH Healthcare is a proud member of the Urgent Care Association of America.

About the Inc. 500|5000 List
The Inc. 500|5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit www.inc.com.

For more information about CRH Healthcare, please visit http://www.crhhealthcare.com.

End
Source:CRH Healthcare, LLC
Email:***@crhhealthcare.com
Posted By:***@crhhealthcare.com Email Verified
Tags:Urgent Care, Walk-in Clinic, Urgent Care Near Me, Occupational Health, Emory Healthcare
Industry:Health
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CRH Healthcare News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share