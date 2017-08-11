Country(s)
Inc. Magazine Ranks CRH Healthcare as America's Fastest-Growing Private Urgent Care Provider
Inc. Magazine Ranks CRH Healthcare: No. 217 on the 2017 Inc. 5000; No. 17 as the fastest growing Healthcare Company; No. 1 as the fastest growing Urgent Care Provider
When Bill Miller and Andrea Malik Roe co-founded CRH Healthcare just five years ago, they focused on developing a company built around the patient. "CRH believes that our strong growth has been due to our patient-focused staff, superb providers, and the fact that our urgent care network offers a much needed solution for patients. Patients with urgent, but non-life-threatening, medical problems are seen more quickly than at an ER or at their primary care physician and are usually much closer to home, thereby reducing the cost and the inconvenience of more expensive and time-consuming options," said the Co-Founders. "And the integration of smaller operators allows us to create a better patient experience built around a connected network of centers that focuses on what we call the 5Cs: Convenient, Courteous, Caring, Competent and Compliant."
CEO Miller added, "Caring for almost 300,000 patients a year is a big responsibility, and one we take very seriously. In addition to investing in state-of-the-
About CRH Healthcare
CRH Healthcare was founded in 2012 to build a patient- and quality-focused urgent care network. CRH's 28 urgent care centers offer care for illnesses, injury, physicals and other non-emergent health-care issues seven days a week with extended hours for patient convenience. Additionally, a number of the centers offer occupational health services, including drug testing, post-offer employment physicals and workers compensation injury treatment, to employers in the area. CRH Healthcare is a proud member of the Urgent Care Association of America.
About the Inc. 500|5000 List
The Inc. 500|5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit www.inc.com.
