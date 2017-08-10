News By Tag
Distinguished Illinois matrimonial attorney Art Kallow back on CAN-TV
Arthur Kallow has been successfully reuniting countless children with their fathers for many years and has earned the respect of his colleagues throughout Illinois. He is an ever-vigilant advocate for fathers and their children and fights for social justice and legal change. He was presented this year with the 2017 Matrimonial Law Award and was the keynote speaker at The Philadelphia Fatherhood Festival.
Chicago Counterpoint TV is an interactive television show with a potential viewing audience of over one million. The show can be streamed live at http://cantv.org/
Jeffery M. Leving has been named one of "America's Best Lawyers" by Forbes Radio [TM] and has dedicated more than 30 years of his professional life to strengthening healthy families and fighting for fathers. He founded the Fatherhood Educational Institute, which provides critical parenting skills to fathers and seeks to eliminate father absence. Leving's latest book, How to be a Good Divorced Dad, received praise from President Barack Obama, and was endorsed by the late Cardinal Francis George.
For more information about the Fatherhood Educational Institute (FEI) or Chicago Counterpoint TV call 312.795.9060 and follow FEI on twitter @fatherhoodedu (http://www.twitter.com/
Contact
Gus Lopez
312-407-6851
***@levinglaw.com
