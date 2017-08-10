 
Distinguished Illinois matrimonial attorney Art Kallow back on CAN-TV

 
 
Atty Jeffery Leving
Atty Jeffery Leving
 
CHICAGO - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Internationally Renowned Fathers' Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving brings you another powerful episode of Chicago Counterpoint TV and will have as his guest veteran family attorney Arthur S. Kallow this Thursday August 17th, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. (CST) on CAN-TV's Channel 21.  Chicago Counterpoint TV delivers compelling and essential legal education to its loyal listening audience.

Arthur Kallow has been successfully reuniting countless children with their fathers for many years and has earned the respect of his colleagues throughout Illinois. He is an ever-vigilant advocate for fathers and their children and fights for social justice and legal change. He was presented this year with the 2017 Matrimonial Law Award and was the keynote speaker at The Philadelphia Fatherhood Festival.

Chicago Counterpoint TV is an interactive television show with a potential viewing audience of over one million. The show can be streamed live at http://cantv.org/live. Your Participation in discussions on the Fatherhood Educational Institute (FEI) website (www.fatherhood-edu.org) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/fatherhoodeducationalinstitute)is encouraged.

Jeffery M. Leving has been named one of "America's Best Lawyers" by Forbes Radio [TM] and has dedicated more than 30 years of his professional life to strengthening healthy families and fighting for fathers. He founded the Fatherhood Educational Institute, which provides critical parenting skills to fathers and seeks to eliminate father absence. Leving's latest book, How to be a Good Divorced Dad, received praise from President Barack Obama, and was endorsed by the late Cardinal Francis George.

For more information about the Fatherhood Educational Institute (FEI) or Chicago Counterpoint TV call 312.795.9060 and follow FEI on twitter @fatherhoodedu (http://www.twitter.com/fatherhoodedu).

Source:Fatherhood Educational Institute
