Eagle Creek Hires Bou Sales for Representation

-- Eagle Creek (http://www.eaglecreek.com)announces a new partnership with Bou Sales as representatives for the Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentuckysales territories, effective immediately.Managing one of the key territories for Eagle Creek, Bou Sales leverages deep outdoor and travel experience, regularly winning sales contests for their brands. Located in Royal Oak, MI, Principle Lou Boudreau, along with Bou Sales employees Lauren Adams and Dani Filipek, they also represent Lole and HydraPak."We're really excited to have Bou Sales join our team," said Tim McGuire, Sr. National Sales Manager at Eagle Creek. "The Bou team has been turning customers into partners for decades, and we look forward to working with them to strengthen our core business in their territory, as well as opening new doors and creating new partners.""I love knowing that the product that I'm selling to retailers is high quality and making travelers experiences more enjoyable and convenient,"said Lou Boudreau, Principle at Bou Sales. "Eagle Creek is a brand that we believe in and feel confident to stand behind."Eagle Creek is a leading travel outfitter, providing smart, innovative and durable luggage, travel bags, and accessories since 1975. Through the years they have fine-tuned the best way to design and build gear for diverse travel needs. With their end goal to enhance any travel experience, they offer a Travel System of products, which includes a wide selection of luggage, packing organizers, accessories, and day bags. Building smart and dependable gear, Eagle Creek backs all their products with industry-leading warranties so that travelers can stay focused on new discoveries knowing their gear is built for the road. For more information, visit eaglecreek.com