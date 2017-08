Dave Cox DUI Seminar Gets Incredible Reviews From Maine DUI Attorneys

Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Analyst and Consultant, recently concluded multiple DUI Seminars in Maine, helping DUI attorneys win more DUI cases.

Dave Cox

Contact

Dave Cox

***@yourduipro.com Dave Cox

End

--Your DUI Pro, recently traveled to Maine to present his well-received "Winning DUI Cases" Seminar. Dave visited Bangor, Augusta, and Portland; Maine to deliver the seminar to some of Maine's best DUI attorneys. Dave Cox taught these Attorneys how to win DUI cases using NHTSA Manuals and advanced cross-examination techniques.The attorneys who attended Dave Cox's DUI Seminar, "Winning DUI Cases", had great things to say about their experience. Here are some testimonials from some of Maine's best DUI attorneys:"Excellent information. Can't wait to put it into practice."Rob Hayes - Portland, Maine"Dave Cox is extremely knowledgeable and experienced. He was engaging and thorough. I would recommend this seminar to anyone who practices DUI law."Eric Morse - Rockland, MaineDave Cox, DUI Analyst and Consultant, has personally trained thousands of attorneys across the United States. Dave is a former police officer and, during his career, he was recognized as one of the top DUI officers in the country. As an officer, Dave Cox was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, the highest level of training available to DUI enforcement officers. Dave now specializes in training attorneys how to easily and effectively use the officer, the officer's training, and the officer's NHTSA Manuals to win DUI Cases.In the upcoming weeks, Dave Cox will be presenting his DUI Seminar to attorneys in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Dave will be visiting the following cities:Eau Claire, Madison, and Milwaukee; WisconsinWilliamsport, Reading, and Harrisburg; PennsylvaniaOrlando, Tampa, and Miami; FloridaTo register for upcoming seminars, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com/ seminars To learn more about Dave Cox and Your DUI Pro, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com